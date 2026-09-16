Mirror Books
“Mirror Books” from TPR's Book Public helps us explore the idea of mirror books — stories that reflect children’s lives, families, cultures and experiences. We’ll look at why it matters for children to see themselves in books, and how those books can become a starting point for conversation, connection and learning at home. The podcast explores the mirror books that shaped writers themselves to become the authors of the books that help encourage lifelong reading.
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Mirror Books is a new podcast series from Book Public at Texas Public Radio about seeing ourselves — and discovering and knowing others — through books. Our inaugural guest is acclaimed author Sandra Cisneros, whose writing has become a mirror for countless readers. Listen as she discusses not just one mirror book, but many — and the ways these books she discovered from childhood through adulthood have remained important to her.
The Mirror Books podcast series is part of a Texas Public Radio project examining family literacy as a potential solution to San Antonio’s literacy challenges. Through the experiences of families, educators and local organizations, the reporting examines effective interventions, barriers to access and a closer look at programs showing promise for improving literacy outcomes across generations. Learn more at tpr.org/literacy
Support for the family literacy series comes from the Solutions Journalism Network, a nonprofit organization dedicated to rigorous and compelling reporting about responses to social problems.