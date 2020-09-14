There's a short list of things health experts have implored everyone to do: Wear a mask, wash your hands, and stay home. On this episode of The Shakeout, we explore the ramifications of that last point. Every industry that caters to travelers is facing a huge, growing shortfall, particularly in Texas, home to two major airlines and a sprawling tourism sector. With outbreaks of the virus still rippling across the United States and the rest of the world, the public remains justifiably wary of getting on a crowded plane or checking into a hotel. That wariness translates to a deep uncertainty among workers whose jobs in those industries are on the line, while those who already lost their jobs are trying to figure out what happens next.

