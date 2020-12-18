© 2020 Texas Public Radio
The US-Mexico Border Has Been Closed Since March. Businesses Are Feeling The Consequence.

Roberto Martinez

Along the Mexico border, like everywhere, businesses have seen a drop in foot traffic during the pandemic. Unlike other parts of the country, the loss of customers is partly due to an action by the Federal Government: The closure of the border to nonessential travel. On this episode of The Shakeout, we weigh the economic effects this policy has had for cities on both sides of the border.

Paul Flahive
Paul Flahive can be reached at Paul@tpr.org and on Twitter at @paulflahive
