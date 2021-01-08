© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Shakeout_new logo.jpg
The Shakeout

The Vaccine Is Supposed To Rescue The Economy. Will Americans Take It?

Ways To Subscribe
The Shakeout_new logo.jpg

In this episode of The Shakeout, we look toward the rollout of a long-awaited vaccine and the prospect of returning to normal. Since the spring, the vaccine has been heralded as the only sure solution to the economic woes brought by COVID-19, but now that it's here, one particular hurdle has become clear: A growing number of Americans are hesitant toward the vaccine or downright refuse to take it. The roots of that fear trace right back here to Texas, where the anti-vaccine movement has been blossoming for years.

Subscribe to new episodes of The Shakeout on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Tags

1COVID-19 VaccineCOVID-19 reliefEconomics
Paul Flahive
Paul Flahive can be reached at Paul@tpr.org and on Twitter at @paulflahive
See stories by Paul Flahive