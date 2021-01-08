The Vaccine Is Supposed To Rescue The Economy. Will Americans Take It?

In this episode of The Shakeout, we look toward the rollout of a long-awaited vaccine and the prospect of returning to normal. Since the spring, the vaccine has been heralded as the only sure solution to the economic woes brought by COVID-19, but now that it's here, one particular hurdle has become clear: A growing number of Americans are hesitant toward the vaccine or downright refuse to take it. The roots of that fear trace right back here to Texas, where the anti-vaccine movement has been blossoming for years.

