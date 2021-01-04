-
The City of San Antonio’s first week of vaccination appointments at the Alamodome are now full just minutes after opening registration at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The people who got the first coronavirus vaccine shots in the US are now getting their second doses, required for maximum protection.
The rollout of the coronavirus vaccines has been slow and haphazard. But there are a number of steps the U.S. government could take to get more American vaccinated and slow the pandemic.
The City of San Antonio released details announcing the Alamodome as a free COVID-19 vaccination site starting Monday, Jan.11.
Texas has long been a haven for anti-vaccine advocates. What does that mean for COVID-19 vaccine adoption?
In this episode of The Shakeout, we look toward the rollout of a long-awaited vaccine and the prospect of returning to normal.
The City of Laredo held a three-day drive to distribute Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines to health care workers, people 65 and older and adults with chronic illnesses. There were more people than there were vaccines.
Dr. Ricardo Carrion, a virologist at Texas Biomedical Research Institute in San Antonio, leads us on a deep dive into coronaviruses, this mutation, and what it may mean for the newly developed coronavirus treatments and vaccines.