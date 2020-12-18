COVID-19 relief

-
Texas has long been a haven for anti-vaccine advocates. What does that mean for COVID-19 vaccine adoption?
In this episode of The Shakeout, we look toward the rollout of a long-awaited vaccine and the prospect of returning to normal.
After three months without flights, the first American Airlines flight took off from the Del Rio International Airport early Wednesday morning. But the future of the airport remains uncertain.
Economic benefits for victims of the pandemic will expire soon if Congress and the president don't act to extend or replace them.
The fate of the coronavirus relief bill that Congress passed this week remains unclear. President Trump wants Congress to increase aid payments, which Democrats support. Republicans, though, do not.
In some parts of the U.S., the biggest challenge surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine isn't distribution, but convincing people to get it, as anti-science groups are spreading misinformation.
Democrats and Republicans separately took the president up on two of his suggestions: increasing direct payments to Americans and decreasing foreign aid. Each party blocked the other's measure.
One of the only federal policies trying to stem the spread of COVID-19 is the U.S.-Mexico border shutdown. On this episode of “The Shakeout,” we look at the economic impacts and implications.
Texas Senator John Cornyn said Friday that federal lawmakers have come to an agreement allowing Texas and other states more time to spend the $2 billion in leftover relief money they received earlier this year.