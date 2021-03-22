Megan Menchaca | The Texas Tribune
Megan Menchaca is a senior at the University of Texas at Austin and returning to The Texas Tribune as a reporting fellow after two semesters as an engagement fellow. She previously worked as an audience engagement intern at The Dallas Morning News, a digital intern at the Austin American-Statesman and a news intern at the Austin Chronicle. She was also the managing editor and news editor at The Daily Texan.
Texas’ Decentralized, Internet-Reliant System For Vaccine Appointments Leaves Many Eligible People Unable To Access A ShotTexans face challenges trying to book a vaccine appointment through a time-consuming process that inherently favors people who have easy access to internet and transportation. The situation is contributing to inequitable access for many people in the state.