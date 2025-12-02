San Antonio Philharmonic performances remain on schedule at Scottish Rite

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The San Antonio Philharmonic has not been evicted from the Scottish Rite, and Christmas performances will go on as scheduled this month, according to Executive Director Roberto Treviño.

Late last month, reports emerged saying the organization had received an eviction letter and that they were being evicted from the Scottish Rite.

There was no word about what prompted the eviction notice received by the philharmonic. They had plans to make the Scottish Rite auditorium their permanent home. The venue, a century-old downtown landmark, had been central to the orchestra’s plans for long-term stability and audience growth.

The letter said the Philharmonic would have to stop using the Scottish Rite Temple by Friday, Nov. 26. However, the organization would still be permitted to rent the auditorium and continue rehearsals for already-scheduled concerts on Dec. 12–13 and Jan. 16–17.

Treviño told TPR that legal talks still continue between the philharmonic and the Scottish Rite to make the venue a permanent home.

"We love playing at the Scottish Rite and currently we are continuing our negotiations for an incredible partnership that brings classical music in its highest form to San Antonio," Treviño said.

He added that they will in fact be performing as planned in the coming days. "We are having the 'Classics 4' concert at the Scottish Rite, both Friday and Saturday night, December 12 and 13," Treviño said. "It's going to be a great event."

Ticket information is available at the website for the San Antonio Philharmonic.