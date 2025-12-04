© 2025 Texas Public Radio
San Antonio Philharmonic calls off Holiday Pops and New Year's Eve concerts

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published December 4, 2025 at 6:50 AM CST
The San Antonio Philharmonic in 2024.
Alyse Armstrong
The San Antonio Philharmonic in 2024.

In an email to orchestra members, the San Antonio Philharmonic announced it had canceled its Holiday Pops and New Year's Eve concerts.

The email was sent on Wednesday afternoon and did not give a reason for the cancellation but said it would hold an in-person meeting Friday afternoon to address questions and concerns.

This comes after reports initially emerged that the organization had received an eviction letter from the Scottish Rite.

The SA Philharmonic clarified it had not been evicted from its once-presumed home and would be permitted to rent the auditorium and continue rehearsals for scheduled concerts in mid-December and January.

Executive Director Roberto Treviño told TPR earlier this week that performances will continue as scheduled at the Scottish Rite, and that legal talks continue to make the venue the orchestra's permanent home.

The Classics IV concerts on Dec.12 and 13 are still on schedule at the Scottish Rite.

Ticket information on the performances is available here.

This is a developing story.

