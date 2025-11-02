© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
As TPR makes upgrades to our transmitter this weekend, we apologize for any temporary disruptions or static you may experience on our broadcast signal. Internet and app streams are unaffected.
The Lonely Voice

The Lonely Voice: 'Panteón de Dolores' and 'Emergency Room Notebook, 1977' by Lucia Berlin

By Yvette Benavides ,
Peter Orner
Published November 2, 2025 at 4:49 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Lucia Berlin
Buddy Berlin
Lucia Berlin

Reading the stories of Lucia Berlin can be an intense experience. The pacing of each moves with suddenness but then also lingers for brief moments of beauty and light juxtaposed with something unseemly and sad.

Characters want connection and love—and sometimes settle for something else that can lead to bad decisions—broken hearts, addiction.

Generally acknowledged are the autobiographical details in Berlin’s stories—the alcoholism and addiction, the humor and the heartbreak.

In the two stories we cover in this episode—"Panteón de Dolores" and "Emergency Room Notebook, 1977"—there’s family dysfunction and tragedy, too, set against the backdrop of another country and its culture and rituals or a hospital—another place with its protocols and routines. Except within all that can be expected in these settings there is something totally new to make us pay attention to situations and people to whom we might never have given a second thought.

Lydia Davis has long championed the work of Lucia Berlin, noting her awe of the natural world, the suddenness in the prose, her pacing, dialogue, characterization, a romanticism that is cut off by realism.

There are brutal elements in these stories to be sure. Berlin is unflinching. She is also compassionate, depicting again and again the beauty that can coexist with human frailty, the tenderness that twins with toughness, and the fullness of life that can be measured in sudden, small moments.

Tags
The Lonely Voice TPRTop StoriesBooksliteratureThe Lonely Voice
Yvette Benavides
Yvette Benavides can be reached at bookpublic@tpr.org.
See stories by Yvette Benavides
Peter Orner
Peter Orner is the author of the essay collections Still No Word from You and Am I Alone Here? His story collections are Maggie Brown and Others, Esther Stories, Last Car Over the Sagamore Bridge. His novels are Love and Shame and Love and The Second Coming of Mavala Shikongo. He is a professor of English and creative writing at Dartmouth College where he directs the creative writing program.
See stories by Peter Orner