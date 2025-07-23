After a disaster: Covering the long road to recovery

We’ve seen it before. When natural disasters strike, the national spotlight often shines briefly and intensely, capturing scenes of devastation and human suffering. But once the immediate crisis passes and the headlines move on, it is local journalists who remain, bearing witness and documenting the long and difficult path toward recovery. These reporters play a crucial role in ensuring that the needs of affected communities are not forgotten.

Local journalists provide sustained coverage of rebuilding efforts, holding public officials and agencies accountable for promises made during the emergency. They track the flow of disaster relief funds, document delays in insurance payouts, and expose gaps in government response that hinder recovery. This watchdog function is vital, especially as the urgency fades and bureaucratic inertia sets in. Without persistent local reporting, many post-disaster failures, such as the need for temporary housing, inequitable aid distribution, or environmental hazards, might go unnoticed.

Local news outlets give voice to the residents whose lives were upended. They tell the personal stories of resilience and loss, keeping community experiences front and center. This reporting helps maintain public awareness and pressure on policymakers to address ongoing needs.

Local journalists are deeply rooted in the upended community. Their coverage evolves with the recovery process, recounting not just the aftermath but the road forward. They work to ensure that once the floodwaters recede or the wildfires are extinguished, the story does not end.

Guests:

Erin Stone is the Climate and Environment Reporter for California NPR.

Laura Hackett is the Flood and Disaster Reporter for Blue Ridge Public Radio.

