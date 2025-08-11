Trump’s homelessness policy: “Move out”

President Donald Trump’s homelessness policy marks a sharp departure from the widely embraced “Housing First” model. In July 2025, Trump signed an executive order titled, "Ending Crime and Disorder on America’s Streets." It directs the Attorney General, along with federal agencies, to target people who are unhoused and use civil commitment and institutional care for individuals deemed mentally ill or addicted who live unsheltered.

The executive order also incentivizes local enforcement of bans on open drug use, urban camping, loitering, and squatting. It rewards jurisdictions that comply via grant prioritization; and moves to dismantle protections that prevent forced institutionalization.

Trump’s policy is a sharp retreat from “Housing First,” which prioritizes immediate access to stable housing. Housing first is supported by decades of research showing its effectiveness in reducing chronic homelessness, crime associated with homelessness and other associated costs.

On Monday, Trump escalated the policy in Washington, D.C., ordering the homeless to “move out, IMMEDIATELY … FAR from the Capital.” He deployed federal law enforcement and the National Guard, asserting federal control over the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and framing the move as a necessary step to make the capital “safer and more beautiful.”

Critics condemned the directive as inhumane, legally dubious and based on fiction that crime is out of control in D.C. In fact, crime rates in D.C. are actually at historic lows, and that evicting vulnerable populations without adequate support risks violating civil rights and worsening homelessness.

For cities like San Antonio, Trump’s policy shift could undermine local efforts to address homelessness. San Antonio’s Haven for Hope offers step‑based, behavior‑focused support to help individuals recover and reintegrate. Haven for Hope’s model ties services to demonstrate sobriety and accountability.

Jesse Rabinowitz is campaign and communications director at the National Homelessness Law Center.

Terri Behling is the director of communications at Haven for Hope in San Antonio.

