The importance of getting screened for colon cancer

This program originally aired on March 24, 2025.

Colon cancer is one of the most common and deadly forms of cancer, but it’s also one of the most preventable. Regular screenings can detect early signs of colon cancer—even before symptoms appear—making treatment more effective and saving lives. Despite this, many people delay or avoid screening due to fear, embarrassment, or simply not making the time. But when it comes to your health, it’s worth pushing past those barriers.

Screenings like colonoscopies can find polyps before they turn cancerous. Removing these early can stop cancer from developing in the first place. For those over the age of 45—or earlier if there's a family history—doctors strongly recommend regular screening. It might not be the most comfortable appointment, but the peace of mind and potential to catch a deadly disease early is well worth it.

Many people feel awkward talking about or undergoing a colonoscopy, but we need to break that stigma. There’s nothing shameful about taking care of your health. Just like getting a blood pressure check or a mammogram, colon cancer screening is a normal, necessary part of preventive care.

Time is another barrier. We all lead busy lives, but the few hours it takes to get screened could give you many more years of life. If something were wrong, wouldn’t you want to know as soon as possible?

Don’t let discomfort or embarrassment stand in the way of your health. Talk to your doctor, schedule the screening, and encourage your loved ones to do the same. Colon cancer is beatable, especially when caught early. A little effort now could save your life later.

Guests:

Andrew Schneider is the senior reporter for politics and government at Houston Public Media, NPR’s affiliate station in Houston.

Alicia Logue, MD, is associate professor and colon and rectal surgery medical director at UT Health San Antonio and Mays Cancer Center.

This interview was recorded on Monday, March 24, 2025.

