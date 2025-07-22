The making of a scandal: Jeffery Epstein, Donald Trump and Congress

The Jeffery Epstein scandal has left a lasting stain on American politics. While Epstein was known to associate with high profile and powerful figures like Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, and others, it is Donald Trump’s connection that has caused the most political turmoil in recent years.

Trump had a longstanding social relationship with Epstein, once telling New York magazine in 2002 that Epstein was a “terrific guy” and that “he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.” While Trump has denied any wrongdoing, questions remain about what he knew, when he knew it, and why Epstein’s behavior went unchecked for so long.

In Congress, the Epstein scandal has become a political flashpoint. Democrats have pushed for full transparency and the unsealing of Epstein’s files, including court records and client lists, hoping to expose the full extent of his operations and the individuals involved. But many Republicans, especially those loyal to Donald Trump, have resisted. Their reluctance is seen as an effort to shield the president from further scandal, deepening the political paralysis in Washington.

This has created a fracture within the Republican Party. While GOP leadership has largely sought to deflect or block investigations, many MAGA-aligned Republicans and conservative populists are demanding the release of all Epstein-related documents. They argue that the so-called “deep state” is protecting elite pedophiles and that full transparency is necessary to restore public trust. This rift has fueled internal tensions in the party and stalled bipartisan efforts in Congress to pass legislation that would force the Department of Justice or the courts to release Epstein’s sealed files.

Barry Levine’s book “The Spider: Inside the Criminal Web of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell” is a deep investigative work that exposes the full extent of Jeffrey Epstein’s global web of sexual exploitation, political manipulation, and elite connections. Levine traces Epstein’s rise from a mysterious financier to a central figure in one of the most disturbing scandals in modern American history. He delves into Epstein’s partnerships with Ghislaine Maxwell, his abuse of young girls, his suspicious sources of wealth, and—most notably—his links to powerful figures across the political spectrum, including President Donald Trump.

Barry Levine is a veteran investigative reporter and editor in both print and television. Levine’s work has also led his team to a Pulitzer Prize nomination for investigative and national news reporting. He is the author of The Spider: Inside the Criminal Web of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, which is a deep investigative dive into one of the most notorious criminal enterprises of recent times. He also authored All the President’s Women: Donald Trump and the Making of a Predator, co-authored with Monique El‑Faizy – A comprehensive exposé detailing numerous allegations of misconduct by Donald Trump.

This episode will be recorded on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.


