VIA focuses on improving service with frequency and growing ridership

San Antonio’s public transit system, long criticized for its limited reach and frequency, is working on a comprehensive transformation. VIA Metropolitan Transit, the agency responsible for mass transit in the region, has developed an ambitious, community-driven plan to address the city’s growing transportation needs. Anchored by the voter-approved “Keep San Antonio Moving” initiative, VIA’s strategy blends innovation, equity, and long-term vision to reshape how residents move through the city.

Because the city has been unable to develop commuter rail, VIA has turned to alternatives like the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lines. They are essentially commuter rail without the rail which makes the system cheaper and more flexible. The lines are designed to deliver high-frequency, high-capacity service with features such as dedicated lanes, off-board fare collection, and all-door boarding.

The Green Line, which will connect the San Antonio International Airport to downtown and the historic Missions, broke ground on June 13, 2025. The groundbreaking ceremony took place at Roosevelt Park, officially marking the start of the project's construction phase. Construction is slated to begin in late July, with a focus on utility relocation and other preparations along the 10.35-mile route. The Green Line is expected to open in 2028 and will provide enhanced transit access from near the Airport, down San Pedro Avenue, through Downtown to Steves Avenue, near the historic missions, with continuing service to the Brooks Transit Center. The Green Line will operate 21 hours a day, between 4 a.m. and 1.a.m., with 10-minute frequency during the week and 15-minute frequency on weekends.

A second corridor, the Silver Line, will follow with construction beginning in 2027 and operation set to begin around 2029. The VIA Silver Line is a proposed east-west bus rapid transit route, aiming to connect the East and West sides of the city through downtown. It would run from the Frost Bank Center on the East Side to near Our Lady of the Lake University on the West Side, intersecting with the VIA Green Line downtown.

These BRT lines are central to VIA’s goal of reducing travel times and providing a reliable alternative to car travel.

Complementing these projects is the Better Bus Network, a system-wide overhaul aimed at increasing frequency and simplifying service. The plan promises that all routes operate at least every 30 minutes, with key lines running every 10 to 15 minutes. This redesign is guided by principles of frequency, directness, simplicity, and convenience, and reflects extensive community input gathered during VIA’s Vision 2040 and VIA Reimagined planning efforts.

To bridge first- and last-mile gaps in service, VIA is expanding VIA Link, an on-demand transit service that functions like a public microtransit system. These app-based shuttles operate in specific zones, offering more flexible service in areas underserved by fixed-route buses. VIA Link has become a vital part of the agency’s strategy to extend coverage and attract new riders.

In recent years, VIA has also focused on increasing service reliability and growing ridership. Under new leadership, the agency has prioritized hiring more operators and boosting service frequency on core routes. These efforts have begun to pay off, with ridership rebounding from pandemic lows and projected to reach 30.8 million annual trips in 2024, up from 24.2 million in 2021.

A one-way trip on a VIA Metropolitan Transit bus in San Antonio costs $1.30 for adults. Reduced fares are available for seniors, students, and those with disabilities, often costing $0.65. Day passes for unlimited rides are also available for $2.75. Transfers are free.

