Singers join flood recovery efforts by using their music to heal broken hearts, rebuild broken lives

Kerrville has been reeling in recent weeks from record flooding and from the loss of life that accompanied it. People from across the state and the nation have poured their support into the region's communities.

Now, musicians are stepping forward to contribute their creative talents to the relief efforts. Several performers in the coming days and weeks will gather monetary donations through ticket sales to help the shattered communities in and around Kerr County.

This schedule will be updated as more concert information is available.

Friday, July 18

Tejano singer Shelly Lares and guests take the stage at the Woodlawn Theater on Fredericksburg Road at 7 p.m. There's a $25 minimum to secure a spot.

Saturday, July 19

In New Braunfels, several performers will take the stage for a benefit concert at Billy's Icehouse from noon to midnight. Admission is $30, and it comes with a t-shirt.

Sunday, July 20

Gruene Hall in Gruene will host a benefit with 100% of its proceeds going to Crider's Dance Hall in Hunt. The century old venue was damaged in the flooding.

Monday, Aug. 18

Los Lonely Boys, Reckless Kelly, Lyle Lovett, Gabriel “Fluffy" Iglesias, John Baumann and Bri Bagwell are all coming to the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts on Monday, Aug. 18.

Tickets for inside seats are start $75. The concert will also be projected on a big screen outside, and seats for that go for $35.

Find ticket information at TheTobinCenter.org.

Thursday, Aug. 28

Kerrville musician Robert Earl Keen plans to offer his own contribution to the healing process.

He was slated for a concert in the city’s Louise Hays Park on July 4, but the torrential rains and record flooding made that impossible. Now he’s decided to put on that concert, but only bigger. It will benefit the Community Foundation of the Hill Country.

Keen selected the Whitewater Amphitheater between Canyon Lake and New Braunfels for the benefit concert. And he won't be the only star on the stage: “Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Jack Ingram, Tyler Childers, Cross-Canadian Ragweed, Randy Rogers, Wade Bowen, Terry Allen, Ray Wiley Hubbard, Hayes Carl, and on and on,” he said.

It all starts at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 28. Find more information on his website.

Pat Green

Also, country singer Pat Green, who lost four family members in the Hill Country floods, hosted a free concert on July 16 to benefit flood relief efforts. The Pat Green & Friends: Central Texas Flood Relief Livestream was shared on the singer's YouTube channel, and it is saved there and available for viewing. People may still donate here.

Artists included Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi, Dierks Bentley, Corey Kent, Casey Donahew, Josh Abbott, Eli Young Band, Joe Nichols, Kaitlin Butts, Ty Myers, Kevin Fowler, and Bob Schneider.

KERA's Rebekah Morr contributed to this report.