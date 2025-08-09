© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

San Antonio area musicians pitch in for Texas flood relief

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published August 9, 2025 at 4:19 PM CDT
Hollin McKay performs at a flood relief benefit at Sam's Burger Joint on August 9, 2025.
Jerry Clayton
/
TPR
Hollin McKay performs at a flood relief benefit at Sam's Burger Joint on August 9, 2025.

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Area musicians gave their time and talent on Saturday to help raise money for flood relief. A benefit concert was held at Sam’s Burger Joint in San Antonio, and featured music all day long. Claude Butch Morgan organized the performers for the show.

“San Antonio musicians are the best, you know? I mean, just musicians all the way around when something happens to other people, they just wanna help and that's the way we can help is by you know, giving of our talents,” he told TPR.

Claude Butch Morgan introduces a musical act at Sam's Burger Joint on August 9, 2025.
Jerry Clayton
/
TPR
Claude Butch Morgan introduces a musical act at Sam's Burger Joint 8/9/25

Funds raised will go to the Kerrville Folk Foundation. Deb Rouse is the executive director.

“It'll go to some arts organizations that have lost some of their facilities. They will go to help some individual families. They will go to support rebuilding; however, the board determines is the best use of that money," she said.

Several benefit concerts and comedy shows have pitched in to help out in flood-ravaged areas.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Arts & Culture TPRTop StoriesGuadalupe River Flood
Jerry Clayton
Jerry Clayton can be reached at jerry@tpr.org or on Twitter at @jerryclayton.
See stories by Jerry Clayton