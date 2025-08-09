San Antonio area musicians pitch in for Texas flood relief

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Area musicians gave their time and talent on Saturday to help raise money for flood relief. A benefit concert was held at Sam’s Burger Joint in San Antonio, and featured music all day long. Claude Butch Morgan organized the performers for the show.

“San Antonio musicians are the best, you know? I mean, just musicians all the way around when something happens to other people, they just wanna help and that's the way we can help is by you know, giving of our talents,” he told TPR.

Jerry Clayton / TPR Claude Butch Morgan introduces a musical act at Sam's Burger Joint 8/9/25

Funds raised will go to the Kerrville Folk Foundation. Deb Rouse is the executive director.

“It'll go to some arts organizations that have lost some of their facilities. They will go to help some individual families. They will go to support rebuilding; however, the board determines is the best use of that money," she said.

Several benefit concerts and comedy shows have pitched in to help out in flood-ravaged areas.