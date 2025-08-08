© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Voz de la Paloma: A women's mariachi competition in honor of a San Antonio ranchera icon

Texas Public Radio | By Kira Schwegler
Published August 8, 2025 at 7:26 PM CDT
Contestants at Voz de la Paloma performing with the Palo Alto Mariachi Band
Joey Palacios
/
TPR
Some of the contestants at the Voz de la Paloma singing contest performing with the Palo Alto Mariachi Band

The 3rd annual Voz de la Paloma competition at the Palo Alto Performing Arts Center aimed to showcase girls and women at various points in their mariachi careers, while honoring the life of ranchera singer Beatriz Llamas.

28 women and girls competed in Voz de la Paloma on Saturday, spanning five different divisions: middle school, high school, college, adult amateurs, and adult professionals. They wore colorful outfits like bright pink charro suits and black gowns embellished with roses as they sang mariachi classics to an enthusiastic audience.

12-year-old Noelani Vasquez, a competitor in the middle school division, closed her eyes and swayed with the music as she sang.

She said she was grateful for the opportunity to perform. “I really like singing when I can just let myself go and express myself," Vasquez said. "And I really like doing it through mariachi.”

Noelani Vasquez performing at Voz de la Paloma
Joey Palacios
/
TPR
Noelani Vasquez performing at Voz de la Paloma in the middle school division

Voz de la Paloma means voice of the dove. It’s a competition to honor Beatríz Llamas, a ranchera singer from Aguascalientes, Mexico. She was known as La Paloma de La Norte - the dove of the north.

Llamas began her career at age 13 by entering a music contest in San Antonio. Her decades-long career was marked with successes; she performed at Madison Square Garden in 1967 and was a National Endowment of the Arts fellow in 2019.

Contestants practice before the competition starts
Kira Schwegler
/
TPR
Contestants practice before the competition starts

She died in 2023 at the age of 87. Her son John Lopez is the director of the Mariachi program at Palo Alto College and a retired music professor. After her death, Lopez wanted to honor her life and legacy through this competition.

“These kinds of opportunities are the exact opportunities that my mom was trying to create for herself and the colleagues around her, the people around her," she said.

For Lopez, this is a showcase of talent and a labor of love, for a woman and her music that was larger than life.

The winners of the Voz de la Paloma singing contest stand together on stage
Kira Schwegler
/
TPR
The winners of each division in the Voz de la Paloma singing contest stand together on stage

“If she were in a room, you would know where she is," she said. "She was that person. She stuck out either with her voice or her laugh or her look, and it's nothing that she did on purpose. It's just the magnetism of the person she was."

Voz de Paloma was first held in 2023 through the Esperanza Peace and Justice Center with about 10 contestants. It’s now grown to need an auditorium for its audience size of roughly 300 people.

Esparanza’s Executive Director Graceila Sanchez said these events are crucial to getting more women involved in mariachi music.

“In the musical world, it's still a man's world," Sanchez said. "So how do we shift that? Part of it is kind of giving space and recognition to the women and the girls, and that's what this project is, especially in mariachi, ranchera, conjunto music."

By the end of the competition, Noelani Vasquez placed third in the middle school division.

Hazel Rose Suarez Performing at Voz de la Paloma in a bright green charro suit with yellow embroidery
Kira Schwegler
/
TPR
Hazel Rose Suarez Performing at Voz de la Paloma

The winner of the women’s professional division is Hazel Rose Suarez.

Suarez, dressed in a bright green charro suit, said that mariachi needs more prominent women’s voices.

“When it comes to women singing mariachi, it's way more powerful and way more impactful when it comes from a woman, because … there's no anger like a woman scorned," she said. "And the majority of this mariachi music is like, we're telling them, we got it, we're here, and we ain't going nowhere.”

The competition ended with students from Palo Alto’s mariachi program and all contestants paying tribute to the city that they love by playing “Mi San Antonio Querido” — an alternate version of the song “Mexico Lindo y Querido.”

Kira Schwegler
Kira Schwegler is a San Antonio native currently studying Political Science and History at Barnard College. She is a staff writer for the Columbia Political Review, a volunteer with the Columbia University Housing Equity Project, and a former intern with the Chief Housing Officer of San Antonio. She joined TPR in the Summer of 2025 as a newsroom intern.
