Thousands injured in TX flooding; Rain stalls search efforts in Kerr County again; SAISD OKs land sale for Missions ballpark

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: There’s a 10% chance of some morning showers. Otherwise, the day will be mostly sunny with a high near 84 and a heat index as high as 102.

Kerr search stalled due to weather

With more than 100 people still missing following July 4 flooding in the state, search efforts in the Texas Hill Country were cut short Monday for the second day in a row as rain continued to drench the region.

Search teams and recovery crews were called off again Monday afternoon when a renewed downpour swelled the Guadalupe River.

The Guadalupe River at Hunt was up 11 feet and continuing to rise by mid-afternoon.

Authorities restricted even emergency vehicle access to Highway 39, one of the places where homes were washed away.

Search and recovery efforts could take months

At least 132 people have died in floods in the Hill Country and Central Texas and 97 people are still missing in Kerr County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Kerr County Commissioners received an update from Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha on Monday about the timeline moving forward.

"How long is it gonna take? Who knows? I think we'll still go strong for another month or two ... up to maybe six months winding down, as we move on," he said.

County Judge Rob Kelly said emergency management continues to be an ongoing process in the county.

Thousands injured in floods

The San Antonio-based Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council (STRAC) — which coordinates the EMS and hospital response to mass casualty events for a 22-county area, including Kerr County — reports its emergency response alone grew to 130 units, including 61 ambulances.

"We've had over 6,600 patient encounters and 182 patients that have been treated and 109 of those were transported to a hospital somewhere," said Eric Epley, CEO of STRAC.

Epley said those figures are only for STRAC, a state coordination office for the Texas emergency medical task force, and seven other regional members of the same task force.

Local EMS transports are not included in the figures and it's a summary total for the task force since the Fourth of July.

Environment & Natural Resources Thousands of people examined, treated, or transported after Hill Country floods The San Antonio-based Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council (STRAC), which coordinates the EMS and hospital response to mass casualty events for a 22-county area, including Kerr County, reported its emergency response grew to 130 units, including 61 ambulances.

FEMA, Texas AG warn of fraud scams

Potential fraud scams are popping up following the catastrophic flooding in the Texas Hill Country earlier this month.

FEMA warned of scammers impersonating FEMA officials and approaching people in the Hill Country. FEMA said all officials carry identification badges with photo IDs and will never ask for payment or personal financial information.

The Office of the Attorney General Ken Paxton is encouraging those making donations to use reputable and verified channels. Paxton issued a warning letter to one individual who organized an unverified GoFundMe fundraiser.

Survivors who believe they are already the victim of a scam can report it to the Texas Attorney General Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-621-0508.

Trial of 3 former SAPD officers looms

Three former San Antonio police officers who are accused of shooting and killing a woman in her own home two years ago will soon get their day in court. The final pre-trial hearing over the fatal shooting of Melissa Perez takes place next week.

Perez was in the midst of an apparent mental health crisis when officers shot and killed her in June of 2023. Two officers are charged with murder and a third is charged with aggravated assault.

Defense attorneys accused the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office of withholding key evidence during the last hearing in April.

Judge Ron Rangel ended that hearing by allowing the defense to share information under seal. He’s likely to make a determination next Wednesday about whether such evidence is likely to exist and whether the prosecution is required to turn it over to the defense.

SAISD OKs land sale for Missions ballpark

The San Antonio ISD school board has officially agreed to sell the final piece of land needed for a new stadium for San Antonio's minor league baseball team, the Missions.

Trustees approved a resolution last night that officially agrees to the sale, seven months after the district reached a tentative agreement for the purchase of the property off Camaron Street.

The agreement included a commitment to affordable housing

The district also leveraged the land sale to obtain a new parking garage for the district and land for a new school.

Wemby says he's medically cleared to play again

The San Antonio Spurs have cleared Victor Wembanyama to return to play for the 2025-26 season.

Wemby was forced off the roster in February after a blood clot formed in his right shoulder.

The 21-year-old told the French newspaper L'Equipe that Spurs medical staff had cleared him on Friday, according to ESPN.

The Spurs finished the regular season 35-48, once again missing the playoffs.

KERA's James Hartley contributed to this report.