© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

Thousands of people examined, treated, or transported after Hill Country floods

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published July 14, 2025 at 4:14 PM CDT
The reunification center at Ingram Elementary School in Kerrville on July 4, 2025.
Jack Morgan
/
TPR
The reunification center at Ingram Elementary School in Kerrville on July 4, 2025.

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The San Antonio-based Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council (STRAC), which coordinates the EMS and hospital response to mass casualty events for a 22-county area, including Kerr County, reported this week that its emergency response to the July 4 floods grew to 130 units, including 61 ambulances.

"We've had over 6,600 patient encounters and 182 patients that have been treated and 109 of those were transported to a hospital somewhere," said Eric Epley, the CEO of STRAC.

Epley said those figures are only for STRAC, a state coordination office for the Texas emergency medical task force, and seven other regional members.

A ninth component oversees the entire statewide task force. Created and funded by the Texas Legislature, the task force has existed since 2010.

He said local EMS transports are not included in the figures, and it's a summary total for the task force since the Fourth of July.

Supplies stacked and ready to distribute to the Kerrville community.
Environment & Natural Resources
Guadalupe River flood: How to help and how to find help
TPR Staff
The organizations working together to help the flood victims said that 'no additional in-kind donations (clothing, food, supplies) are needed in Kerrville.' They said the best way to help is with monetary donations.

Epley, who oversaw STRAC's response to the COVID-19 pandemic — including medical transports and balancing hospital populations to avoid overcrowding and monitoring ventilator availability — said what happened in the Texas Hill Country, including the Guadalupe River in Kerr County and downstream, was worse than a well-known hurricane in 2017.

"Sadly, it's just been one of the more horrific jobs we've ever been involved in, with the fatality count now exceeding Hurricane Harvey, which was a [Category] 5 hurricane — one of the largest that ever hit Texas," he explained.

Harvey claimed 107 lives. There have been at least 131 flood deaths in Texas, with at least 106 in Kerr County.

He said injuries continue to come in during current search and recovery efforts, which includes dangerous debris removal. Hundreds of emergency workers and 12,000 volunteers remain on the ground.

He said two mobile medical units, each including two doctors, two nurses, and two paramedics, are positioned at both ends of the region that saw the Guadalupe River flooding — one in Kerrville and one at Canyon Lake, west of New Braunfels.

He said the injuries include bumps and bruises and the occasional tetanus shot when someone gets a cut.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Environment & Natural Resources TPRTop StoriesGuadalupe River FloodSTRAC
Brian Kirkpatrick
brian@tpr.org
See stories by Brian Kirkpatrick