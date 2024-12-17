San Antonio ISD trustees approve outlines of agreement for Missions ballpark land sale

Trustees for the San Antonio Independent School District have approved a Memorandum of Understanding for the purchase of district land for the new Missions ballpark.

The MOU sets out the terms under which San Antonio ISD would agree to sell the Camaron Street property to Bexar County. The document is nonbinding, but district officials said the proposals within it will form the basis of contracts that will be negotiated now that the board has given approval.

SAISD Superintendent Jaime Aquino said Monday he wanted to make it clear that a vote for the MOU was not a vote to sell the land.

“That’s why it is nonbinding,” Aquino said. “(It) signals that the parties involved, at least conceptually, are in alignment, but there’s a lot of things that could actually accelerate this, or derail the deal.”

The Missions ownership group first approached SAISD in the spring with a request to purchase 2.3 acres of land on Camaron Street that is within the footprint of the proposed minor league stadium. Bexar County officials later offered to build SAISD a new parking garage in exchange for the land, which is currently being used as a parking lot for students and staff on the Fox Tech campus.

The school district released a counteroffer in November that asked for a new $45 million elementary school for the Advanced Learning Academy, a parking garage for the Fox Tech campus, $400,000 a year for 30 years, two seats for school district representatives on the board of the tax zone that will finance the ballpark development, and a guarantee that at least 1,250 affordable housing units would either be preserved or built within the school district.

The revised proposal approved by SAISD trustees Monday stipulates that the developer, Weston Urban, will give SAISD land for a new school, but requires SAISD to pay for the construction. Weston Urban will also provide land on or adjacent to the Fox Tech campus for a new parking garage, and Bexar County will pay to build the garage.

Instead of receiving $400,000 a year for 30 years, the MOU states that Bexar County will waive the fees for SAISD to use the Quincy St. garage next to SAISD’s central office, which district officials said currently costs $432,000 a year. And instead of two seats on the board of the tax zone, the City of San Antonio will give an SAISD representative a seat on the board of the San Antonio Housing Trust, a city-funded and administered nonprofit charged with maintaining affordable housing.

To comply with SAISD’s request for a guarantee of at least 1,250 units of affordable housing, the MOU said city and county officials will adopt five-year “measurable housing goals” with a minimum of the requested 1,250 units.

SAISD trustees listened to public comment for two hours Monday evening. Like at previous SAISD discussions about selling district land for the new stadium, many of the public speakers were concerned the development will displace residents of the Soap Factory apartments, further restricting affordable housing options downtown. Many spoke about the ballpark development and land sale as a benefit to the wealthy to the detriment of the poor and working class.

“I love this city. I love the downtown. I do not oppose downtown development. I do not oppose improving the downtown, but it needs to be done taking into account all classes of people in the city, not just the wealthy,” said Soap Factory resident Phillip Adcock, who said he will be homeless if the deal goes through.

SAISD leaders asked for a guarantee of affordable housing because they are also concerned about families being priced out of their homes, in part because the school district loses enrollment when families have to move.

“This body was the only public entity to call for a town hall and center the voices of the people most directly impacted by this proposal, and you have stood firm in the face of immense pressure from the wealthy and well-connected of our city to ensure that affordable housing is a non-negotiable part of this proposal,” said Adrian Reyna, vice president of the San Antonio Alliance, which represents the district’s teachers and support staff.

“We know that if it wasn't for SAISD, the city, the county and Weston Urban would have steamrolled us, and no one would be talking about affordable housing in this moment, much less how to best take care of those residents,” Reyna added.

Leticia Sanchez with the Historic Westside Residents Association asked the board to vote against the MOU.

“We want you to know that your constituents and those who pay taxes for SAISD property do not want Bexar County funds to be directed into this project when there are many other greater needs that residents have been demanding for years, such as mental health facilities and other affordable housing,” Sanchez said. “We ask that you please use your vote to support the residents who make the city what it is. We’ve been displaced over and over and over, and we deserve the city that we have built.”

Several representatives of the business community also attended the meeting and spoke in favor of the ballpark, and a number of supporters of the minor league team also spoke.

“I truly believe that what’s good for downtown San Antonio is ultimately good for the school district,” said John Beauchamp, chair of the board of Centro, a nonprofit funded by downtown business owners.

“Let's face it, downtown has its challenges right now,” Beauchamp added. “This is the type of project that's a real opportunity. These projects don't come very often, and I urge you to support it.”

Tom James, who said he owns three commercial properties downtown including one near the proposed development, also urged trustees to approve the MOU.

“Over the years, we've seen the neighborhood grow around us, UTSA to our south, Frost Bank Tower to our north, San Pedro Creek to our west, and Legacy Park to our east. But guess what? Our corner of downtown, where we stand right now, still hasn't popped,” said James. “Bringing the Missions’ new home to this spot will allow this often-overlooked corner of downtown to prosper.”

James also said he has a child at SAISD’s Advanced Learning Academy.

SAISD trustees approved the MOU in a 5-1 vote. Stephanie Torres did not attend the meeting, and Sarah Sorensen voted against it.

Sorensen said she was hopeful the conversations about affordable housing with city and county officials would bear fruit, but she was wary.

“The city has shown time and time again that they're not fulfilling their commitments to public housing,” Sorensen said.

District officials said once attorneys have negotiated contracts for the land sale, it will go back before the board for a vote.

SAISD Board President Christina Martinez said they hope to have “at least the first version of the contract” in place for their board meeting on Jan. 21.