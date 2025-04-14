© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wemby says he's recovering from thrombosis, feels excited to return to San Antonio Spurs next season

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published April 14, 2025 at 1:00 PM CDT
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama
Ed Szczepanski / Imagn Images
/
Reuters
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama said he's feeling good during the recovery process from deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.

Wemby announced in February that he was out for the season because of the condition, which causes the formation of a blood clot in a deep vein.

"The condition was discovered when Wembanyama returned to San Antonio following the All-Star Game in San Francisco," the team said in a statement at the time. "Wembanyama is expected to miss the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season."

Wemby gave an update at an end-of-season press conference on Sunday.

"I'm able to do like hard work, hard lifting, and also basketball work," he said. "But it's all very controlled and light—and even though sometimes I feel like I would like to do more."

Wemby said the recovery effort is ongoing, and he was excited to rejoin his teammates next season.

The Spurs won their final game of the regular season against the Toronto Raptors, finishing the season 34-48.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Sports Victor WembanyamaSan Antonio SpursTop StoriesTPR
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro