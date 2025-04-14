Wemby says he's recovering from thrombosis, feels excited to return to San Antonio Spurs next season

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama said he's feeling good during the recovery process from deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.

Wemby announced in February that he was out for the season because of the condition, which causes the formation of a blood clot in a deep vein.

"The condition was discovered when Wembanyama returned to San Antonio following the All-Star Game in San Francisco," the team said in a statement at the time. "Wembanyama is expected to miss the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season."

Wemby gave an update at an end-of-season press conference on Sunday.

"I'm able to do like hard work, hard lifting, and also basketball work," he said. "But it's all very controlled and light—and even though sometimes I feel like I would like to do more."

Wemby said the recovery effort is ongoing, and he was excited to rejoin his teammates next season.

The Spurs won their final game of the regular season against the Toronto Raptors, finishing the season 34-48.