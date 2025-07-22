FEMA provides guidance on how to replace documents lost in weather disaster

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has tips for survivors of natural disasters whose important documents were lost or damaged.

Review the guidance below, which FEMA provided in a recent statement. It is included here verbatim.

Insurance policy information: Call your insurance company or agent and ask for a copy of your policy, including the Declaration Page, your insurance settlement or denial letter.

Birth and death certificates, marriage and divorce documents: Order them online at Vital Records (TX DSHS).

Driver Licenses: If your driver’s license is lost or damaged, you may apply for a replacement at any driver’s license office. Information about replacing your driver’s license, commercial license and ID card can be found online at Replace your Driver License, Commercial Driver License or ID Card (TX DPS).

Social Security Cards: Go to Replace Social Security card | SSA to replace your card online. You may also print an application and take it to your local Social Security office along with an unexpired identification. Documents must be original or have a signature, stamp or raised seal from the issuing agency. Photocopies are not accepted.

Medicare Cards: To replace your card, call Medicare at 800-633-4227 (TTY 877-486-2048), visit your local Social Security office, request a new card, using your online account with Social Security, or visit MyMedicare.gov.

Green Card: Go to uscis.gov/i-90 and complete Form I-90 to replace a permanent residency card. File the form online or by mail. For more information, visit Replace Your Green Card | USCIS.

Passports: Visit How to Report a Passport Lost or Stolen (state.gov).

Federal Tax Returns: Visit About Form 4506, Request for Copy of Tax Return.

Military Records: Visit Request Military Service Records | National Archives.