FEMA offers financial aid, insurance tips to Kerr County residents affected by Guadalupe River floods

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said financial assistance is available to Kerr County residents impacted by Friday's floods.

The Trump administration approved on Sunday a disaster declaration for Texas to help Kerr County recover efforts.

FEMA said it may be able to help homeowners and renters with temporary lodging, basic home repair costs, personal property loss, or other disaster-caused needs.

In a statement on Sunday, it explained that "Survivors with homeowners, renters’ or flood insurance should file a claim first. By law, FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your damage expenses, you may then be eligible for federal assistance."

Below are the tips FEMA shared:

Homeowners and renters who have disaster-caused damage or loss can apply for Individual Assistance under the major disaster declaration DR-4879-TX in several ways:



The fastest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov .

. Download the FEMA App for mobile devices.

for mobile devices. Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. CT. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube .

When you apply for assistance, have this information readily available:



If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

A current phone number where you can be contacted

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

Your Social Security number, if available

A general list of damage and losses

Banking information for direct deposit

Remember to keep receipts from all purchases related to cleanup and repair.

