H-E-B, James Avery embrace their Kerrville roots with support for flood victims

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Two of the state's best-known brands, both born in Kerrville, are showing their support for Hill Country flood victims in a big way.

Grocery giant H-E-B started as a tiny family-owned store in Kerrville in 1905. H-E-B, a household name to most Texans and headquartered in San Antonio, now has 435 stores in Texas and Mexico.

Volunteers from H-E-B have been on the ground serving up meals, distributing gift cards, handing out bottled water and clean-up products, and pitching in with the clean-up themselves.

H-E-B and the H.E. Butt Foundation have also committed $5 million in funding to nonprofits providing aid and recovery support to communities most in need.

“For 120 years, the Butt family has proudly called Kerrville home,” said Howard Butt III, H-E-B CEO. “Our hearts ache for the children, families, and communities facing tremendous loss throughout Texas in the wake of these floods. Our Partners have big hearts, and we will continue to support our neighbors. H-E-B and our dedicated Partners are here to help.”

HEB HEB mobile kitchen and volunteers deployed to serve flood victims

Two million dollars will be gifted to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country to support its Kerr County Flood Relief Fund.

The fund backs rescue, relief, and recovery efforts and flood assistance to Hunt, Ingram, Kerrville, Center Point, and Comfort.

H-E-B is also supporting nonprofits that are providing direct support including the American Red Cross, Texas Search and Rescue (TEXSAR), and the Salvation Army.

Employees from H-E-B are also deployed doing the same groundwork in Burnet, Georgetown, Leander, Liberty Hill, Marble Falls, and San Angelo.

H-E-B has also started a campaign that allows customers to donate at checkout counters in-store and online.

Dominic Anthony Walsh / HPM James Avery in Kerrville, Texas

What is now James Avery Artisan jewelry was started in 1954 by James Avery in his mothers-in-law's garage in Kerrville, according to the company's website. The self-taught jewelry-maker fell in love with Kerrville as he underwent training at Lackland Air Force in San Antonio to serve in the U.S. Army Air Corp.

Avery died in 2018, and his son Chris has served as CEO and chairs the company's board.

The company's manufacturing facility is based in Kerrville on property purchased by James Avery. It temporarily closed this week due to the flood. The company today has 1,000 associates and 30 retail stores and is selling its famous charms to raise money for flood victims.

Dominic Anthony Walsh / HPM James Avery manufacturing facility

The company took to social media to say that 100% of the proceeds from the sale of their "Deep in the Heart of Texas" charm would go directly to supporting victims of the flood and relief efforts in the Kerrville community and the surrounding areas.

Supporters responded, and over the next couple of days, the charm sold out.

"We’re humbled by the support you’ve shown our friends and family in the Texas Hill Country and surrounding areas. The Deep in the Heart of Texas Charm sold out faster than we could have imagined," a company statement said.

"We’re now taking backorders and remain committed to donating proceeds from both the sterling silver and 14K gold charms ordered through August 4."

James Avery

"Our facilities in the Hill Country reopened today, and we’ve begun crafting more charms. It may take up to six weeks or longer to fulfill all orders," the company reported in a Facebook post on July 8.

James Avery designed mission pins for NASA astronauts in 1969, 1989, and 1992 and the silver communion vessels used by Pope John Paul II during his 1987 visit to San Antonio.

HEB is a sponsor of Texas Public Radio. We cover them as we would any business.