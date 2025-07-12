-
Federal regulators repeatedly granted appeals to remove Camp Mystic's buildings from their 100-year flood map, loosening oversight as the camp operated and expanded in a dangerous flood plain.
The floods killed more than 120 people, including at least 36 children. Pediatric psychologist Stevie Puckett-Perez said adults need to support their kids through processing their grief.
Many Texans are facing unimaginable loss in Kerr County and around the state. Being there for your neighbors is one way to make someone feel less alone.
On its website on Monday morning, the camp also thanked the community, first responders and officials for support during 'this unimaginable tragedy.'
Nearly 30 campers at the 99-year-old Hill Country institution are still missing after flooding devastated the area on Friday.
Eastland's nephew, Gardner Eastland, confirmed the death in a Facebook post on Saturday.