© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

'Our hearts are broken:' Camp Mystic mourns loss of 27 campers and counselors

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published July 7, 2025 at 10:52 AM CDT
Items lie scattered inside a cabin at Camp Mystic after deadly flooding in Kerr County on July 5, 2025.
1 of 8  — Deadly flooding in Kerr County, Texas
Items lie scattered inside a cabin at Camp Mystic after deadly flooding in Kerr County on July 5, 2025.
Sergio Flores / Reuters
Furniture lies scattered inside a cabin at Camp Mystic after deadly flooding in Kerr County on July 5, 2025.
2 of 8  — Deadly flooding in Kerr County, Texas
Furniture lies scattered inside a cabin at Camp Mystic after deadly flooding in Kerr County on July 5, 2025.
Sergio Flores / Reuters
A search dog operates at Camp Mystic after deadly flooding in Kerr County on July 5, 2025.
3 of 8  — Deadly flooding in Kerr County, Texas
A search dog operates at Camp Mystic after deadly flooding in Kerr County on July 5, 2025.
Sergio Flores / Reuters
A search dog operates at Camp Mystic after deadly flooding in Kerr County on July 5, 2025.
4 of 8  — Deadly flooding in Kerr County, Texas
A search dog operates at Camp Mystic after deadly flooding in Kerr County on July 5, 2025.
Sergio Flores / Reuters
Camp Mystic before the flood
5 of 8  — CD99C7C2-A1EF-4A6D-9D1D-381D0C657A70.jpeg
Camp Mystic before the flood
Courtesy photo / Catherine Montague Marsteller
Camp Mystic before the flood
6 of 8  — 108133F3-B1F5-4ABF-BADD-D9F0896EA320.jpeg
Camp Mystic before the flood
Courtesy photo / Catherine Montague Marsteller
Camp Mystic before the flood
7 of 8  — 41AB1B31-0A90-4211-8119-3FF6405EFB3C.jpeg
Camp Mystic before the flood
Courtesy photo / Catherine Montague Marsteller
Camp Mystic before the flood
8 of 8  — 108133F3-B1F5-4ABF-BADD-D9F0896EA320.jpeg
Camp Mystic before the flood
Courtesy photo / Catherine Montague Marsteller

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Camp Mystic officials confirmed in a statement on their website on Monday morning that they were “grieving the loss of 27 campers and counselors following the catastrophic flooding that occurred on the Guadalupe river.”

The campgrounds are located in Kerr County along the Guadalupe River where catastrophic rains caused devastating floods.

A wall of water roared through the camp in Hunt on the Fourth of July. More than 700 girls were at the camp at the time.

Camp Mystic campers
News
‘My favorite place in the entire world’: Camp Mystic inspired generations of Texas women
Paul Flahive
Nearly 30 campers at the 99-year-old Hill Country institution are still missing after flooding devastated the area on Friday.

In their statement, Camp Mystic officials said, “Our hearts are broken alongside our families that are enduring this unimaginable tragedy. We are praying for them constantly.”

This was the first formal statement on the camp’s website since the weather disaster as daily updates on casualties continued to climb and the aggrieved families and friends of the missing took to social media for information about their loved ones.

Dick Eastland
News
Camp Mystic Director Dick Eastland among the dead in Guadalupe River flood
TPR Staff
Eastland's nephew, Gardner Eastland, confirmed the death in a Facebook post on Saturday.

"We have been in communication with local and state authorities who are tirelessly deploying extensive resources to search for our missing girls. We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support from community, first responders, and officials at every level,” the statement continued.

The all-girls Christian camp has a 99-year history and has served as a summer retreat for generations.

The camp’s longtime director, Richard “Dick” Eastland, was believed to have left his home in the early hours on Friday to assist in rescues. He was among the dead.

Image of ruined household items damaged by the flood and a car that has been tossed by the water into the bushes beside a house.
News
Live updates: At least 84 people died in Guadalupe River flood, 20 more in Central Texas floods
TPR Staff
Six counties reported deaths from multiple severe flood events since Friday, July 4. Also, Kerrville officials reported that a privately owned drone collided with a helicopter conducting search and rescue operations.

Rescue and recovery efforts following Friday's catastrophic Guadalupe River floods continued on Monday. Dozens of people have died.

“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support from community, first responders, and officials at every level,” the camp’s statement said.

It was not clear how many of the girls as well as counselors were included in that official count shared by Kerr County.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Arts & Culture TPRTop StoriesGuadalupe River Flood
TPR Staff
See stories by TPR Staff