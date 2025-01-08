San Antonio schools monitoring weather; Development authority created for proposed ballpark; DreamWeek begins Friday

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a succinct and clear summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It's going to be cloudy with a high near 41 and wind gusts as strong as 20 mph. A low near 37 tonight.

Environment & Natural Resources San Antonio braces for the bitterly cold days ahead Wednesday night will turn rainy and cold in San Antonio. The entire city is expected to see rain on Thursday and Thursday night with highs reaching into the 40s.

San Antonio schools monitor winter weather

The current forecast calls for a high chance of rain Thursday morning, but it may not be cold enough to freeze the rain and make roads unsafe.

School districts in the area say they’re in close contact with emergency management and will make a call on whether to cancel school as soon as possible.

They recommend updating contact information on their school messenger apps and checking the districts’ social media.

San Antonio ISD says they have checked all of their boilers ahead of the cold — at least one SAISD school had cold classrooms Tuesday morning.

Development authority created for downtown ballpark

The San Pedro Creek Development Authority would act on behalf of the county and city in developing, financing, owning, and leasing the proposed downtown ballpark for the San Antonio Missions minor league baseball team.

Bexar County Commissioners approved the creation of the authority on Tuesday.

The San Antonio City Council will have to take the same action for the $160 million project to proceed.

Texas bird could see downlisted endangered status

The Golden-cheeked Warbler, a small songbird, is the only bird species that breeds exclusively in Texas.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service published a species status review, finding Tuesday that the Texas bird no longer requires an “endangered” listing under the Endangered Species Act.

The assessment proposes downlisting the warbler to “threatened,” which could reduce the protections the bird has in the state.

The decision comes despite mounting threats to the warbler’s habitat from both land development and climate change.

Commissioner Clay-Flores undergoing cancer treatment

Precinct 1 Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores announced Tuesday she was diagnosed with colon cancer in early November.

She says she experienced a grueling election year, while also dealing with the diagnosis — she won three elections for a second term.

Flores says her work as a commissioner will go on, including making sure there is better access to preventative health care.

Bexar County Commissioner Clay-Flores diagnosed with colon cancer Flores says she asked a doctor what her risk factors were. She says the answer was that she is black.

DreamWeek San Antonio kicks off this week

City and community leaders on Tuesday announced the 13th annual city-wide program that leads up to and through Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

DreamWeek founder and CEO Shokare Nakpodia explained this year's theme: WeAreNeighbor.

"Relationships and engagements with other individuals is a neighboring act," he said

DreamWeek runs Jan.10 through Jan.26. Find a full list of events here.

Funding approved for JCB manufacturing company

Bexar County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a $5 million public infrastructure grant for machine manufacturer, JCB.

The grant money will extend Kelly Parkway and a water main to serve the JCB manufacturing facility under construction on San Antonio's South Side.

The facility will produce heavy-duty equipment for construction, and industrial and farming purposes.

The plant is expected to employ up to 1,600 workers.

Gallery honors Nelson Wolff's political legacy

The Bexar County Clerk opens a gallery today that honors the 51-year political career of former Bexar County Judge, Nelson Wolff.

Wolff served as a Texas State Representative, a city councilman, and mayor of San Antonio.

The gallery will be on display at the Bexar County Archives building on Nueva St., across from the county courthouse.