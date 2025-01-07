Wintry mix shifts toward Fredericksburg and Kerrville; San Antonio will see bitter cold

The National Weather Service is maintaining confidence that the area will receive some frozen precipitation by Friday, but it has shifted the freezing rain scenario to the far north and west of San Antonio.

Light freezing rain accumulations are now expected around Fredericksburg, Junction, and Kerrville.

The Texas Department of Transportation has treated roads that could be affected, even in San Antonio, as a precaution. Morning commuters in the Alamo City could see white streaks of a de-icing agent across bridges and overpasses.

San Antonians will still need to cover up to protect themselves against the bitterest cold of the season on Thursday and Friday.

Wednesday night will turn rainy and cold in San Antonio. The entire city is expected to see rain on Thursday and Thursday night with highs reaching into the 40s.

Gusty winds out of the north of 20 and 25 miles per hour will create a wind chill in the 20s until mid-morning both days in San Antonio. Daytime wind chills will be in the 30s. Daytime highs will warm into the 50s this weekend.

Driver safety

AAA Texas urged drivers to check and maintain tires, which are critical to maintain traction on wet and slippery roads.

Drivers should reduce speed and leave plenty of room to stop. They should allow at least three times more space than usual between their car and the car in front.

AAA Texas also advised drivers to never warm a vehicle in an enclosed area like a garage.

Disability safety

The cold weather can be especially brutal for people with disabilities.

Experts recommend that they have a backup power source available. They should reach out to their utility company to inquire about becoming listed as a life-sustaining equipment customer.

Power wheelchair users should make sure their chairs are charged and ready to use in rough terrain. Kitty litter can be used for traction.

People with low to no vision are encouraged to use gloves with thin materials to better navigate surfaces.

People who rely on service animals can protect their animals’ paws by avoiding salted surfaces and protecting paws with protective boots.

Pet safety

San Antonio's Animal Care Services (ACS) wants to ensure that as people stay warm, they keep their pets warm too.

That starts with a proper shelter, which ACS defines to be three walls, a raised floor and a roof. Pets must always have access to food and water throughout the days and nights.

Tethering dogs with a chain is illegal under the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act. ACS officers will patrol for violations. Residents are advised to report animal negligence by dialing 311, the City’s customer service. To report violations online, visit saacs.info/311.

Heater safety

Some residents will use space heaters to stay warm. The Electrical Safety Foundation (ESF) recently reported that more than 65,000 house fires in the United States are due to heating equipment.

The ESF recommends residents inspect their heaters for any broken parts or loose plugs. Heaters must be placed at least three feet away from clothing, rugs, and anything that can burn.

Owners should plug heaters into a wall outlet, not an extension cord. Before leaving a room or going to sleep, turn off the heater.

The ESF also recommends checking smoke detectors.