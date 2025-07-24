Lawmakers hold hearing on July 4 floods; SpaceX retrieves rocket debris from Mexico; Santa Rosa St. construction wraps up soon

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It's going to be sunny and hot with a triple-digit high of 100 forecasted for today. Mostly clear tonight for a low around 75. Slight rain chances are possible starting Friday night.

TX Lege addresses flood relief and preparedness

The Texas House and Senate's new special committees on flood relief and preparedness met for the first time on Wednesday.

The all-day hearing featured testimony from representatives of several state agencies, focused on what Texas needs to do to ensure better — and faster — responses to floods in the future.

One recommendation from Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd was to start only allowing credentialed, professionally certified emergency managers — which in smaller counties can often be an appointed position.

The next meeting will be held in Kerrville, the area hardest hit by the storm. Lawmakers will consider more recommendations over the next few weeks.

New program could make flood insurance more accessible

Many people whose properties were damaged by floods along the Guadalupe River July 4th did not have flood insurance. Less than 7% of Texans have coverage, sold separately from regular home insurance plans.

Many homeowners have been unable to sign-up for the FEMA National Flood Insurance program because the premium must be paid up-front and all at once.

A new change to the National Flood Insurance Program will allow for an installment payment plan. The average annual premium for a National Flood Insurance Program policy is approximately $900 which breaks down to about $75 monthly.

Policyholders can receive further information about the plan from their insurance provider.

SpaceX retrieves rocket debris from Mexican waters

A U.S.-flagged liftboat has salvaged parts of a Starship Super Heavy booster that exploded after a November test flight from the SpaceX South Texas launch site — weeks after Mexico’s president threatened legal action.

A large section of the 20-story-tall booster had floated for nearly 20 hours before sinking in Mexican territory, prompting environmental concerns.

President Claudia Sheinbaum cited contamination and potential harm to Gulf wildlife, based on findings from Mexican scientists, and warned of a possible lawsuit.

SpaceX has repeatedly denied that its rocket materials are harmful. The salvage ship returned to the Port of Brownsville on Tuesday with a metric ton of debris

Starship booster recovered from sea



Like the ruins of a long dead civilization pic.twitter.com/aoypJT9T26 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2025

Man charged with murder after killing wife, hiding her body

A South Bexar County man was charged with murder on Wednesday after he confessed to choking his wife and wrapping her in plastic and rugs to hide the crime for a month inside their home.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said 49-year-old Christopher Byrd killed his wife, Angela, on June 16th after an argument where he accused her of cheating.

"At the base of this is a domestic violence situation," said Salazar.

Bexar County continues to have one of the worst domestic homicide rates in Texas. Salazar said that 10 of the 19 homicides reported across Bexar County last year were related to domestic violence.

Luminaria grants help local artists

The COVID pandemic put many artists in a financial bind. San Antonio's nonprofits arts organization, Luminaria, stepped in to create a Working Artists Fund, which is still helping artists today.

It offers up to $550 per year for activities that support artistic growth.

Luminaria's Executive Director, Yadhira Lozano, said the fund helps artists make ends meet.

“I would venture to guess that 90% of artists in San Antonio, maybe a little less, have a full-time job or a spouse that supports their career," she said. "We want artists to continue to live and work in San Antonio. We don't want them going to other places."

Santa Rosa St. scheduled to reopen soon

Downtown streets near historic Market Square have been difficult to navigate because of construction. The West End street has seen partial closures for improvement work since 2022.

It's now expected to reopen in September.

Most of the underground work below the street has been completed. Crews are now working on paving, sidewalks, signals and landscaping.

The work on Santa Rosa Street is part of the larger Zona Cultural projects, which also include improvements to Commerce and Saba Streets.

The Texas Newsroom's Blaise Gainey contributed to this report.