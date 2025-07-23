Tropical disturbance could create a rainy Saturday for San Antonio

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

There's a low chance a tropical disturbance in the northern Gulf of Mexico could turn into a cyclone. The National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on the storm as it moves west.

Whether it grows in strength or not, it is expected to generate tropical showers for San Antonio this weekend. Forecasters said the best chance for rain appears to be Saturday.

The Hill Country remains fairly saturated from deadly Fourth of July weekend flooding, so residents should monitor the shower activity if it spreads west of the I-35 corridor.

At least 135 died in July flooding in Texas, including 107 in Kerr County. San Antonio recorded 13 deaths in June flooding.

San Antonio usually sees the most destructive and deadliest flooding from tropical weather in September.

That's according to an examination of the Top 5 worst storms to hit the city during hurricane season, which opens each year on June 1 and runs until Nov. 30, according to the National Weather Service.

The city is geographically out of reach for direct hurricane hits, but not the tropical storm-force winds, tornadoes, heavy rains, and flooding spawned by them after landfall.

The deadliest and most costly flooding event to hit the city was caused by the remnants of a tropical storm in Sept. 7-10 in 1921, which killed 51 people.

Damage costs were pegged at what would now be valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars. That deluge led the city to build Olmos Dam, near what is now U.S. 281 and Basse Road, to protect downtown from future floods after that deadly event.

The other most deadly or costly flooding caused by storms that started in the tropics and hit San Antonio all came in the Septembers of 1967, 1988, and 2010.

The other of those five worst storms, and the only one outside the month of September, hit San Antonio in the month of October 1998.

Moist air from Hurricane Madeline off the Pacific Coast of Mexico collided with remnants of a cold front close to San Antonio. At least 25 people died in the flooding that followed, and damage costs reached at least $500 million.

When the October 1998 flood came, work had been just completed on the San Antonio River Tunnel, one of two underground tunnels that allow floodwater to pass underneath downtown.

The San Antonio River Tunnel has a north side inlet near Josephine Street and U.S. 281 and a South Side outlet near the San Antonio River.