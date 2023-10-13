UK-based heavy duty manufacturer to bring 1,500 jobs to San Antonio

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

A company that makes agricultural and industrial equipment has announced plans to build a new facility in San Antonio that is expected to create 1,500 jobs by 2028.

The company named JCB is described as the world's largest privately owned maker of its kind.

Founded in Staffordshire, England, in 1945, the company plans to produce fork-lifts and other sorts of lifters in San Antonio. It will also make aerial platforms, which can raise a worker into place to perform a variety of duties.

“North America is integral to the growth and success of JCB’s business in the future, and the time is now right for JCB to expand its manufacturing presence there,” said Graeme Macdonald, the CEO.

“Texas is a vibrant and growing economy, and the State offers great advantages in terms of a central location, as well as good highway and port access. The City of San Antonio also has a well-established skills base, which makes it a very attractive place to set up a factory.”

“JCB has come a long way since selling its first machine to the U.S. market in 1964,” said Lord Bamford, chairman of JCB. “This new investment is good news for our North American customers and is a fantastic platform on which JCB can build.”

JCB will join San Antonio's growing base of heavy duty manufacturers, such as Toyota and Navastar, which build pickups and commercial trucks.

The South Side facility is valued at $265 million. Groundbreaking on the 720,000 square foot facility and 400 acres is scheduled early next year.

JCB has 22 factories around the world, including 11 in the UK, and others in India, Brazil and China. The company will mark its 80th anniversary in 2025, according to the company's website.