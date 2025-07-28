San Antonio mayor wants state to address flood concerns; Spurs offer $1B for new arena; Japan honors Henry Cisneros

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: Expect a hot and sunny day, with a high of 98. The rest of the week will see more of the same.

San Antonio mayor wants state to address flood concerns

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones is pushing the state to help address flood concerns in the city.

Jones spoke about the city's flood control expenses at a special city council session last week: "Since 2015, our community has spent $490 million on drainage projects. OK, the 14 projects that the city has on the state's flood plan total $411 million. That's just the projects we know and have a plan for, let alone the other projects that still need to be scoped out."

Deadly flash floods in San Antonio claimed the lives of 13 people on June 12. Jones said the city needs state assistance to prevent another tragedy.

An independent engineering review has been ordered of flood control measures around Beitel Creek and Loop 410 on the city's Northeast side.

Environment & Natural Resources All 13 people killed in early June flash flood in San Antonio identified Near Loop 410 and Perrin Beitel on the Northeast Side, a wall of water swept more than a dozen vehicles into Beitel Creek — killing 11 of the 13 victims. The other two victims were found in separate flood-affected areas: near Leon Creek/Highway 90 and several miles upstream.

Spurs offer $1B for new downtown arena

The San Antonio Spurs offered more than $1 billion in investment for a proposed downtown arena that will house the team.

Half a billion dollars would go directly to facility construction—roughly a third of the estimated total cost.

The other half billion would go to surrounding development.

The city council is scheduled to review a full term sheet between the city and Spurs next month.

Hundreds of people protest redistricting plan

Public criticisms of the redistricting plan at a hearing in Houston ranged from accusations of racism to cowardice to corruption.

But Ashley Tabor, a New Jersey transplant, had an unusual take: the proposal was simply bad business practice.

“Good businessmen and women embrace the free market," she said. "They welcome competition because they believe that their ideas have merit and are innately persuasive. As soon as they start to cheat, one has to wonder whether their mission was ever noble or in the best interest of their stakeholders.”

President Donald Trump said he wants Texas to redistrict so the GOP can pick up five congressional seats next year. Texas lawmakers have yet to unveil any proposed map.

Government/Politics Texas House redistricting committee’s Houston hearing draws criticism over absence of maps Democratic members slammed the process, questioning why hearings were happening before maps were available for review. Chair Cody Vasut said follow-up public hearings will be scheduled once maps are filed.

Mexico hopeful for trade deal before Aug. 1

Mexico hopes it will reach a trade agreement with the U.S. to avoid 30% tariffs set to begin Aug. 1.

Mexico is the United States’ largest trading partner, with more than $850 billion in annual trade. A 30% tariff would upend supply chains; exports like tomatoes, avocados, berries, and auto parts would be hit hardest, likely raising prices for U.S. consumers.

The lack of clarity over whether USMCA-compliant goods will be exempt complicates matters. Under current rules, tariffs on auto parts and agricultural products are tariff-free under the 2019 agreement — a cornerstone of North American integration that Trump is now challenging.

In a letter to Mexico, Trump praised some cooperation but blamed Mexico for not doing enough to stop migration and the flow of drugs, reviving a confrontational tone.

U.S. business groups and Mexican officials warn of economic fallout. If implemented, the tariff could trigger retaliatory tariffs and jeopardize millions of jobs.

Economy & Labor A tomato tax looms for Mexican growers — and will affect U.S. consumers Mexico-grown tomatoes supply most of the U.S. market. Tomatoes are an ingredient found in everything from condiments to main courses. They are at the center of a new worry in the trade wars because of tariffs. Florida growers, however, say the tariff is necessary. Listen • 4:06

Henry Cisneros honored for enriching U.S-Japan relationship

The Emperor of Japan honored former San Antonio Mayor Henry Cisneros for his work to advance U.S.-Japan relations.

Cisneros, also a former secretary of Housing and Urban Development, received the Order of the Rising Sun with Golden Rays, one of the highest awards the nation can give to a non-citizen of Japan.

Cisneros began formal relationship with Japan when he was mayor in the 1980s -- a relationship that has been sustained by every subsequent city administration.

The San Antonio Philharmonic will celebrate that conferral with a free concert this Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Hall downtown. Online reservations are recommended at SAPhil.org.

'King of the Hill' fans celebrate beer inspired by show

Fans of the animated show "King of the Hill" know of the characters' love of Alamo Beer. Those fans lined up over the weekend to get their first taste of the lager inspired by the show.

By 12:30 p.m., around 100 people stood in line at the Alamo Brewery just east of downtown to buy a six pack or just sample one in a glass.

Sam Siegel was excited to see how the beer tastes: “We're gonna find out, I'm gonna have to crack one ... when I get home, not in the car.”

Albert Vianes and his family travelled from Victoria in honor of his brother: “My brother passed away two years ago—Alan—and he was a big, huge 'King of the Hill' fan. So, we're just here celebrating him, and I know if he was alive, he would be first in line to get this beer.”

Juan Morales sat at a picnic table and took his first sip: “I can see why you'd want to stand in an alley drinking this day in and day out."

Alamo Beer will be sold at H-E-B stores across Texas and other retailers starting on Aug. 4.

Houston Public Media's Andrew Schneider contributed to this report.