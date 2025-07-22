© 2025 Texas Public Radio
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.
Uvalde CISD will release records from 2022 shooting; No DOGE impact on San Antonio job rate yet; Kerr County to burn debris in parts

By Norma Martinez
Published July 22, 2025 at 6:21 AM CDT
This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: Today will be partly sunny with a high of 97. The rest of the week and weekend will look the same, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to high 90s.

Uvalde school district to release records from 2022 shooting

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District voted on Monday to release records from the 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting.

The Texas Tribune and several other media outlets sued for the release of records that could shed more light on the failed law enforcement response to the shooting.

Hundreds of officers waited more than an hour to confront the gunman who killed 19 students and two teachers.

Board members met in closed session for more than 45 minutes. They then voted to release the records at a time to be determined.

Texas Democratic lawmakers are not taking a quorum break off the table

A quorum break is not off the table for Texas Democratic lawmakers. For now, they're participating in the special legislative session, seeing if Republican leaders focus on the promised flood response and disaster management.

Gene Wu, the chair of the House Democratic Caucus, said they will see if Republican leadership presents what Texans have demanded first or start pushing other legislation like redistricting—in which case the Democrats said they will galvanize a plan.

"Democrats are going to keep all options open," he added. "We are going to take every measure necessary to protect our communities and to protect the state. Protect every person in this state."

Wu did not highlight the tactics that Democrats plan to implement but he said they have a strategy.

Kerr County commissioners plan to burn debris in sections

Kerr County commissioners met on Monday morning to discuss the next phase of emergency management efforts following the devastating Guadalupe River flood.

A burn ban continues to be in effect in Kerr County. Crews are still searching large debris piles for any human remains before debris burning efforts begin.

Also, Kerr County will host an informational meeting on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Tom Moore High School in Ingram for residents impacted by the floods.

Officials from FEMA and the National Flood Insurance Program will be present to answer residents' questions and direct them to the right resources for support. The meeting can also be streamed live on the Kerr County YouTube page.

Search teams continue searching for flood victims near Camp Mystic, in the aftermath of deadly flooding in Kerr County on July 7, 2025.
Guadalupe River flood: How to help and how to find help
TPR Staff
The organizations working together to help the flood victims said that the best way to help is with monetary donations.

Boerne school will provide temporary home for flood first responders from North Texas

Boerne ISD has mobilized one of its middle schools as a "home base" for first responders who continue recovery efforts in the Texas Hill Country.

The district said Voss Middle School will provide shelter for a group of first responders from the Dallas-Fort Worth area through late July.

They will work in Kerrville, Ingram and in areas to the west.

Officials said residents may see an increased first responder and law enforcement presence, but it will not impact the start of the school year.

Boerne's Voss Middle School
Boerne school will provide temporary home for flood first responders from North Texas
Jack Morgan
Voss Middle School will house team from Dallas-Fort Worth area as they help relief and recovery operations in Kerrville region.

Employment experts not yet seeing impact of DOGE on San Antonio job numbers

Federal job cuts by the Department of Government Efficiency under the Trump administration have yet to have a significant impact on San Antonio area unemployment figures.

Adrian Lopez, the CEO of Alamo Workforce Solutions, said local federal job losses may not be adding to the local unemployment rate yet because many of those targeted may be living on federal separation packages.

He added that while unemployment ticked up to 3.8% in June, the area has added 23,000 new jobs since last June.

The industries that added the most jobs in June included "everything from house services, to trade, transportation, utilities, construction, manufacturing, leisure and hospitality, financial activities and then also in information."

Judson school board ends contract with financial consultant

Trustees for the Judson Independent School District voted late Thursday to end their contract with an outside financial consultant. The decision came after TPR reported the consultant was paid $1,500 a day.

The vote split 5 to 2, with Board President Monica Ryan and new trustee Amanda Poteet dissenting — a shift that appeared to catch Ryan off guard.

Prior to July 19, new trustees Stephanie Jones, Lesley Lee and Amanda Poteet had all voted mostly in lock step with Ryan, including choosing her as board president.

But on Thursday night, Jones and Lee agreed to a compromise that put Judson Superintendent Milton Fields back in charge of coming up with a plan to get the district on firm financial footing.

Judson ISD trustees approved a $37 million deficit budget Thursday, June 26, 2025.
Judson school board ends contract with financial consultant
Camille Phillips
Judson ISD trustees have voted to end a contract paying a financial consultant $1,500 a day.

Houston Public Media's Gabrielle Dawkins contributed to this report.

