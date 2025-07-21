© 2025 Texas Public Radio
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

Boerne school will provide temporary home for flood first responders from North Texas

Texas Public Radio | By Jack Morgan
Published July 21, 2025 at 5:36 PM CDT
Boerne's Voss Middle School
Jack Morgan
/
TPR
Boerne's Voss Middle School

The Guadalupe River doesn’t run through Boerne, but that doesn’t mean Boerne isn’t doing its part to help in the cleanup after the record-breaking floods of July 4.

Among its contributions is shelter. The Hill Country town will host a team of first responders at one of its middle schools.

Boerne Independent School District’s Maggie Dominguez explained that “there is a group called the Texas Task Force. It's made up of law enforcement and first responders from different areas, and the group that we're hosting is from the Dallas Fort Worth area,” Dominguez said. “They go out at 4:30 in the morning and search until about six in the evening.”

They will work in Kerrville, Ingram and in areas to the west.

She added: “They need a quiet place to rest and also to shower, do laundry, that kind of thing. So our Voss Middle School is a great location for that. And we just had all of the essential elements that they needed and were able to accommodate them.”

First responders tend to be well-trained and physically capable. But some of these individuals have training that few first responders get.

“Some of them are trained, retired Navy SEALs. They're using their skills in a way that they probably didn't anticipate, but in a way that we're incredibly grateful for,” Dominguez said.

Voss Middle School was selected as the best place to house them because students were off for the summer.

Dominguez said that she believes this kind of sharing of the effort is something that Texans take for granted.

“This is what the Hill Country does best — standing by one another. We call it the Boerne advantage, where our people jump in at a moment's notice and are there to support one another,” Dominguez said. “But we don't believe it's unique just to Boerne. We believe this is a way of life in this area of Texas, so we're very proud to be a part of it.”

She said the first responders will be at the school until July 29.

