119 flood victims identified; SA-area students return to classes this week; More Uvalde shooting records will soon be released

Names of Kerr County flood victims released

A formal list of persons lost in the July 4th flood in Kerr County has been released by the Texas Rangers.

The catastrophic flooding event happened in the Hill Country region in the early morning hours of July 4th.

The list contains the names and ages of 117 people who died — including 27 young campers and counselors from the Christian Camp Mystic —and two who remain missing.

In a joint statement, Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring and Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly said the names were not new to their community, calling them family, friends and neighbors. They also thanked the first responders and those who are still supporting recovery efforts.

Uvalde CISD to release Robb shooting records

After a long legal battle, the Uvalde School District is going to release records from the school shooting that occurred in 2022.

The records may include videos, 911 calls and communications between county and school district employees.

The district sent a letter on Friday confirming that the records would be released to several news outlets that sued for their release three years ago. Uvalde County also plans to release their records as well.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is still fighting a lawsuit demanding they release their records of the 2022 incident, which killed 19 students and two teachers — one of the worst school shootings in U.S. history.

SA lawmaker explains decision not to break quorum

State Representative Philip Cortez of San Antonio was not one of around 50 state Democrats who left Texas to prevent a vote on a Republican Congressional redistricting map.

However, Cortez told San Antonio's WOAI that they have his full support. Cortez was among Democrats who broke quorum in 2021 to protest a GOP voter security bill.

Cortez explained the factors that led him to stay behind this time.

"(This is) having to do with family, having to do with the previous quorum break and some of the results that happened from that quorum break. And just seeing that it's important to also have a voice at the Capitol as all this is going on."

Body cam footage shows councilwoman's DWI arrest

The San Antonio Police Department released on Friday body camera footage of the arrest of San Antonio City Council woman, Ivalis Meza Gonzalez.

Police say they pulled her over after 11 p.m. on July 24 because she was swerving in and around her lane.

The video shows the traffic stop, as well as the council woman doing a sobriety test.

Meza Gonzalez — who was elected to her council seat for the first time earlier this year — was arrested for driving while intoxicated. The case has not gone to trial.

Harlandale ISD inches closer to taking back control

Harlandale ISD has been moved to “observation” status by the Texas Education Agency.

The district had been under "direct oversight" by the agency since 2020, following an investigation related to board governance and financial accountability.

The TEA’s conservator will remain in place during the observation period in order to monitor the board of trustees, leadership and overall operations. Officials say the observation period could conclude as early as September of this year.

Harlandale leadership says they have taken deliberate and sustained steps to implement corrective actions, including strengthening financial management, enhancing board training and ensuring adherence to state regulations.

San Antonio students return to classes

It's back-to-school for most San Antonio-area school districts this week.

Lackland, KIPP, Northside, Northeast and Southwest ISDs all resume classes today.

San Antonio ISD, Alamo Heights, Harlandale, IDEA, Judson and local Catholic schools begin on Wednesday. East Central ISD started classes last week.

San Antonio area colleges and universities are scheduled to begin later this month.