San Antonio area schools and universities all reopen between Aug. 4 and Aug. 25

Area residents will need to be on the lookout for school buses as classes start up again.

The Region 20 Education Service Center reports there are more than half-a-million school age children who attend public and charter schools in the 18 counties it serves, including Bexar.

Administrators and teachers may like to compare their summer breaks with their counterparts in other districts with this list of back to school dates, compiled by checking district calendars across the area. Parents and students can also use this list as a reminder to wrap up the back to school shopping.

Aug. 4: Natalia and La Vernia begin classes.

Aug. 6: Uvalde returns to the classroom

Aug. 7: East Central will be among the first to head back to school.

Aug. 11: The return of classes for Jourdanton, School of Science and Technology, Somerset Academies, KIPP, Southwest, South San Antonio, Lackland, Lytle, North East, and Northside.

Aug. 12: The big day for Boerne, Southside, Edgewood, Great Hearts, Medina Valley, Pleasanton, Floresville, Poteet, and Seguin.

Aug. 13: The start date for Alamo Heights, Catholic schools, Harlandale, IDEA, Judson, Fort Sam Houston, and San Antonio ISD.

Aug. 14: Randolph Field and Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City head back.

Aug. 18: Day One for New Braunfels and Somerset ISD.

Aug. 19: Comal schools reopen their doors.

San Antonio area colleges and universities start up not long after local districts.

Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU) starts Aug. 18; St. Mary's University classes start Aug. 19; Alamo Colleges, Trinity University, and the University of Texas at San Antonio are back on Aug. 25.

OLLU, St. Mary's, and Trinity in recent years have enrolled around 2,000 or 3,000 students for a fall semester, while Alamo Colleges enrolls around 19,000 for the fall session, and UTSA enrolls around 35,000 for a fall semester.