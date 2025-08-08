© 2025 Texas Public Radio
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

Alamo College Board of Trustees will soon vote on a new measure to limit student protests on campus

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published August 8, 2025 at 2:41 PM CDT
Texas state troopers on horseback work to disperse pro-Palestinian students protesting the Israel-Hamas War on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin on Wednesday.
Suzanne Cordeiro
/
AFP via Getty Images
Texas state troopers on horseback work to disperse pro-Palestinian students protesting the Israel-Hamas War on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin on Wednesday.

Alamo College Board of Trustees is set to vote on a new policy that will limit protests on campuses.

Senate Bill 2972 came into being in the wake of protests at college campuses nationwide in response to the war in Gaza.

UTSA student protestors
Josh Peck
/
TPR
UTSA student protestors

The law will prohibit protestors to so-called “free expression zones,” and it limits participation to enrolled university students and employees.

The law also prohibits the use of bullhorns and loudspeakers during class hours and prohibits drums and percussive instruments during the last two weeks of each semester.

Wearing a mask or disguise to intimidate others is also prohibited. Raising or lowering the flags of another country or the Texas or U.S. flag and camping also won’t be allowed.

Protesters face off with law enforcement on the UT Austin campus' South Lawn during a demonstration Wednesday in support of Palestinians.
News
Students in San Antonio and Austin join nationwide protests supporting Palestinians
Chelsey Zhu
Dozens of protesters gathered at UTSA’s main campus for a 'Gaza Solidarity Action' organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation San Antonio and Students for Justice in Palestine UTSA. At UT Austin, some students were arrested.

Critics say the new law limits the free expression of all Texans and undermines the First Amendment.

The Alamo College Board of Directors is expected to vote on its version of the policy on Aug. 12.

Jerry Clayton
Jerry Clayton can be reached at jerry@tpr.org or on Twitter at @jerryclayton.
