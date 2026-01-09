TPR News Now: Friday, January 9, 2026
Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.
This morning's headlines:
- Robb Elementary teacher testifies in Uvade school cop trial
- City of San Antonio pauses plans for a rainbow sidewalk following lawsuit
- Local flu-related ER visits spike at the end of December
- South TX Republican congresswoman votes to restore ACA tax credits
- Deadline to enroll in ACA health coverage approaches
Today's weather in San Antonio: There's a 50% to see some showers, otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 74. Partly cloudy tonight with a low near 45.
