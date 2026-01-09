TPR News Now: Friday, January 9, 2026

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:



Robb Elementary teacher testifies in Uvade school cop trial

City of San Antonio pauses plans for a rainbow sidewalk following lawsuit

Local flu-related ER visits spike at the end of December

South TX Republican congresswoman votes to restore ACA tax credits

Deadline to enroll in ACA health coverage approaches

Today's weather in San Antonio: There's a 50% to see some showers, otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 74. Partly cloudy tonight with a low near 45.