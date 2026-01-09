© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
TPR News Now

TPR News Now: Friday, January 9, 2026

By Marian Navarro
Published January 9, 2026 at 5:55 AM CST
Kristin Quintanilla
/
TPR

Listen to TPR's morning newscast for a roundup of the latest headlines and news developments.

This morning's headlines:

  • Robb Elementary teacher testifies in Uvade school cop trial
  • City of San Antonio pauses plans for a rainbow sidewalk following lawsuit
  • Local flu-related ER visits spike at the end of December
  • South TX Republican congresswoman votes to restore ACA tax credits
  • Deadline to enroll in ACA health coverage approaches

Today's weather in San Antonio: There's a 50% to see some showers, otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 74. Partly cloudy tonight with a low near 45.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags
TPR News Now TPRTop Stories
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro