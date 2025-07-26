'King of the Hill' fans line up to try the new Alamo Beer

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Alamo Beer Company on Saturday celebrated the official launch of its brand of beer that has been featured in the animated series "King of the Hill." The company is now officially licensed by Disney to use the likeness of Alamo Beer seen in the series.

On Saturday, fans of "King of the Hill" who also happen to be fans of beer lined up to get the first officially licensed Alamo Beer, which is prominently featured in the cartoon. By midday, around 100 people stood in line at the Alamo Brewery just east of downtown to buy a six-pack or just sample one in a glass.

Sam Siegel was excited to see how the beer tastes.

“We're gonna find out. I'm gonna have to crack one in the — I mean, when I get home, not in the car,” he joked.

Albert Vianes and his family travelled from Victoria in honor of his brother.

“My brother passed away two years ago. Alan was a big, huge "King of the Hill" fan,” he explained. “So, we're just here celebrating him, and I know if he was alive, he would be first in line to get this beer.”

“I can see why you'd want to stand in an alley drinking this day in and day out,” said Juan Morales as he sat at a picnic table and took his first sip.

Alamo Beer will become available at H-E-B stores across Texas and other retailers beginning on August 4, the same day the new episodes of "King of the Hill" return to television.

The deal is considered a shot in the arm for the company, which filed for bankruptcy earlier this year. Talks are ongoing regarding the takeover of the company by an Australian private equity firm.