San Antonio plant nursery planning to become a park

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Shades of Green Nursery on Sunset Road is transforming itself into a park.

Co-owner Bob Webster felt he could take a different path after 45 years in business. “We built this place literally from the ground up," he said. "We planted trees that were four or five feet tall when we planted them, that are 50 feet tall now. It's a basically a beautiful place. It's, in effect, a big garden."

He decided that it was time to imagine something different without losing the natural beauty to commercialism. He suspected any new owners would bulldoze the plants and trees. So he looked to a different future.

Courtesy image / Shades of Green The park

“We actually started the process physically three years ago when we placed the property under conservation easement," he explained. "It's an agreement between a land trust and a landowner that basically protects the property from development forever.”

Customers may visit Shades of Green through the end of the year before it is shut down for two years of construction.

Courtesy image / Shades of Green An artist rendering of Shades of Green's new look

When it reopens, it will be free to the public.

“We came up with the idea that we really wanted to leave a legacy. We wanted to leave something behind after the nursery days were done, and it just evolved into the idea of creating a public garden,” Webster added.