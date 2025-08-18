© 2025 Texas Public Radio
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

San Antonio plant nursery planning to become a park

Texas Public Radio | By Jack Morgan
Published August 18, 2025 at 4:49 PM CDT
Architectural drawings of Shades of Green as a park
1 of 7  — map-1024x1024.jpg
Architectural drawings of Shades of Green as a park
Courtesy image / Shades of Green
The entry arbor
2 of 7  — portfolio-ENTRY-ARBOR-800x835.jpg
The entry arbor
Courtesy image / Shades of Green
A rain catchment area
3 of 7  — Render-Rain-Barn-2-800x835.jpg
A rain catchment area
Courtesy image / Shades of Green
A library area
4 of 7  — Render-Library-Meeting-Room-1-800x835.jpg
A library area
Courtesy image / Shades of Green
A labyrinth
5 of 7  — portfolio-LABYRINTH-800x835.jpg
A labyrinth
Courtesy image / Shades of Green
An artist rendering of Shades of Green's new look
6 of 7  — Children's Garden.jpg
An artist rendering of Shades of Green's new look
Courtesy image / Shades of Green
A gathering area
7 of 7  — Gathering-Spaces-800x835.jpeg
A gathering area
Courtesy image / Shades of Green

Shades of Green Nursery on Sunset Road is transforming itself into a park.

Co-owner Bob Webster felt he could take a different path after 45 years in business. “We built this place literally from the ground up," he said. "We planted trees that were four or five feet tall when we planted them, that are 50 feet tall now. It's a basically a beautiful place. It's, in effect, a big garden."

He decided that it was time to imagine something different without losing the natural beauty to commercialism. He suspected any new owners would bulldoze the plants and trees. So he looked to a different future.

The park
Courtesy image
/
Shades of Green
The park

“We actually started the process physically three years ago when we placed the property under conservation easement," he explained. "It's an agreement between a land trust and a landowner that basically protects the property from development forever.”

Customers may visit Shades of Green through the end of the year before it is shut down for two years of construction.

An artist rendering of Shades of Green's new look
Courtesy image
/
Shades of Green
An artist rendering of Shades of Green's new look

When it reopens, it will be free to the public.

“We came up with the idea that we really wanted to leave a legacy. We wanted to leave something behind after the nursery days were done, and it just evolved into the idea of creating a public garden,” Webster added.

