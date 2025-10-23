Get ready to say 'ahh': Refreshing weather on the way to San Antonio

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

There are heavy rain chances this Friday and Saturday for the San Antonio area, according to the National Weather Service.

An upper-level jet stream and Pacific cold front are expected to help trigger rain showers for more than half the region, with the best chances appearing to be from Friday night into midday Saturday.

Total rainfall amounts from all the combined weekend shower activity are expected to average about an inch.

There is a slight risk that some areas could receive three inches or more of rain during the weekend, which could cause some flooding. Overall risks of flooding are considered marginal or slight by the weather service.

Sunday will be sunny.

Temperatures will become more October like too, this weekend, and appear likely to stay that way into the next work week.

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s this weekend. Lows will dip into the mid 60s.

But the best news of all will be wake-up temperatures in the lower 60s on Monday and Tuesday.

And the high next Wednesday? How about 76 degrees? You read that right.