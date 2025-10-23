The Weekender: Muertos Fest, Trick or Treat at Brackenridge, and 'Dracula' from Ballet Texas

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

You’ve made it through the work week, and now it’s time for fun. Texas Public Radio’s Arts and Culture Reporter Jack Morgan has a look at some events this weekend.

Muertos Fest

Jim Mendiola is a producer with Muertos Fest, whose roots run far deeper than Halloween.

“It's very different from Halloween. Day of the Dead goes back farther than the celebration of Halloween,” Mendiola said. “They're very close in proximity on the calendar, but they couldn't be more different in terms of what the meaning of it is.”

Muertos Fest is free, starts Friday, Oct. 24 at Hemisfair, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 26.

Mendiola said that while it’s definitely a party, it’s also a thoughtful celebration.

“Altars and a celebration of people who have lived in the past—I don't think is unfamiliar. Celebrating and honoring loved ones who have passed is not unique to Mexican culture. We've just sort of created a template to doing that,” he said.

Trick or Treat at Brackenridge Park

Friday at Brackenridge Park, near the zoo entrance, an early Halloween. The Brackenridge Park Conservancy’s Britta Ramirez has details.

1 of 5 — Muertos-8077(3).jpg Reveler in costume LEO MARTINEZ 2 of 5 — Muertos D2B-69(2).jpg Attendees in procession LEO MARTINEZ 3 of 5 — Muertos-7425(2).jpg Dancers fill the stage with movement and dance LEO MARTINEZ 4 of 5 — Muertos D2B-72(2).jpg Dancers in procession LEO MARTINEZ 5 of 5 — Muertoss-6732(2).jpg Dancers fill the stage ERIC BQWDEN TX 2107448659

“It starts over at the Koehler pavilion near the zoo, and we will have multiple vendors set up along the red oak trail going from the Koehler pavilion almost all the way down to Mulberry, passing out candies, doing fun activities with our trick or treaters.”

They have a long list of reasons for people to come, including storytelling from Miss Anastasia, the Leon Valley ballet, and folklórico performance.

Mulberry Street is Brackenridge’s southern terminus.

Ramirez says the event is family friendly, and they will help provide items for trick or treating.

“There will be strong activities in that pavilion, and then you'll be able to see where the trail starts for the trick or treating on the trail,” Ramirez said.

'Dracula'

Also Friday and Saturday night: Dracula. But it’s not the movie. Farah Olson of Ballet Texas promises that those who come will be treated to moves you didn’t see in the movie.

1 of 3 — 5.PNG Trick or Treat on the Trail Halloween event at Brackenridge Park courtesy Brackenridge Conservancy 2 of 3 — 4.PNG Costumed kids and parents at Brackenridge courtesy the Brackenridge Conservancy 3 of 3 — 2.PNG Enjoying the evening at Brackenridge courtesy Brackenridge Conservancy

“Yeah, it's a really great ballet. A lot of the time we're doing story ballets that involve princesses and, very upbeat and happy, and there's always a happy ending,” she said.

“But Dracula is a great ballet because it's the opposite of that, you know, a little sexy, and it's mysterious.”

You’ve got two chances to see this one. It’s at the Brauntex Theater in New Braunfels on Friday and Saturday nights.