Proposed changes by Mayor Jones met with resistance; TX Senate weighs new THC ban; SA remembers Ozzy Osbourne

Today's weather: The day will start off cloudy through mid-morning before it gradually clears for a sunny high near 98. The feels-like temperature could reach as high as 103. The forecast calls for a potential triple-digit high tomorrow.

The new bill prohibits the sale of consumable hemp products containing THC — the psychoactive compound in cannabis— with a carve-out for those prescribed under the state’s compassionate use program.

The bill is similar in scope to the one Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed last month. In a statement, Abbott suggested he supports a ban on the sale of THC products to those under 21.

"We are seeing more teenagers who are using these products all day, every day, and unlike nicotine, we have no effective treatment for THC addiction," said Dr. Lindy McGee, a Houston-based pediatrician.

Opponents of the ban say THC products can often be used to combat severe post-traumatic stress.

Government/Politics Ban or regulate THC in Texas? State lawmakers still can't agree on what's next. After an attempt to ban THC was vetoed by Gov. Greg Abbott last month, the Texas Senate has revived similar legislation in the state's current special session. The chamber held its first hearing Tuesday on Senate Bill 5. The proposal, which is backed by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, bans THC and puts regulations on products containing CBD and CBG.

Some San Antonio City Council members believe Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones is overreaching in her authority just a month into her term.

Jones’ proposed changes would require council policy proposals to go through her chief of staff, the city manager, and the city attorney before council consideration, among other restrictions.

In a memo to council, Jones said the changes would make the process more efficient.

Several San Antonio councilmembers — including Marina Alderete Gavito, Terri Castillo, and Marc Whyte — signed a letter opposing the proposal and requesting a full meeting to discuss potential changes by August 15. They say Jones' attempted change to the policymaking process violates local ordinance.

Government/Politics San Antonio councilmembers chafe at Mayor Jones' policymaking changes Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones shared changes to the city council's policymaking process last week that at least three council members believe goes beyond what a local ordinance allows.

Gov. Greg Abbott says only two people remain missing in Kerr County from the devastating 4th of July foods.

State and Kerrville officials reduced the number of missing from 97 down to three over the weekend.

Abbott said on social media that search crews recovered the body of a missing adult female in the Kerrville area. An adult male and a child from the Christian camp, Camp Mystic, remain missing.

July 4th weekend floods claimed at least 135 lives across the state.

Today, Task Force 1 recovered the body of a missing adult female lost in the flood.



She was recovered in the Kerrville area.



We are still missing one adult male and a little girl from Camp Mystic.



Our search continues. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 23, 2025

Many Kerr County flood survivors say they've been declined disaster assistance by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

At an informational meeting last night, Kerr County Engineer Charlie Hastings says this could be because FEMA needs more information.

"Don’t be discouraged," he said. "Go right back to them and go, ‘What am I missing here? What do you need?'"

Those impacted by the floods can apply at DisasterAssistance.gov, through the FEMA app, or by calling 1-800-621-3362. The FEMA helpline is open daily from 6 am to 10 pm.

President Trump announced he has again pulled the United States out of UNESCO, a specialized agency of the United Nations that promotes world peace and security through international cultural cooperation.

The San Antonio Missions and the Alamo are a UNESCO World Heritage site. The city is also a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.

Trump withdrew the U.S. from UNESCO in his first term, a move that was later reversed by then-President Biden.

"Our world heritage sites have remained World Heritage sites, and the Creative Cities have remained Creative Cities," said Colleen Swain, the director of the World Heritage Office. "San Antonio will continue its work with the community to celebrate our heritage and our culture."

Heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne died on Tuesday at the age of 76.

Osbourne was in San Antonio in 1982 on his "Diary of a Madman" tour when the then 33-year-old intoxicated singer stumbled into Alamo Plaza and urinated on the base of the Alamo Cenotaph.

In 1992, Osbourne personally apologized to then-Mayor Nelson Wolff and expressed genuine remorse for his actions.

He later revisited the Alamo grounds to learn and appreciate the site's profound history, expressing regret about the incident.

History Ozzy Osbourne, dead at 76, remains a part of San Antonio history John Michael "Ozzy" Osbourne was an English singer, songwriter, and media personality who first became famous in the 1970s as the lead singer of Black Sabbath. He is also remembered in San Antonio for urinating on the Alamo's Cenotaph.

Back-to-school season nears

Parents are gearing up for their kids to go back-to-school next month.

The Region 20 Education Service Center reports there are more than half-a-million school age children who attend public and charter schools in the 18 counties it serves, including Bexar.

East Central ISD will be among the first to head back on Aug. 7, with Comal ISD among the final to return on Aug. 19.

Find a full list of dates below:

