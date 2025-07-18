I-35 crash leads to fatalities, injuries; Redistricting could impact South TX seat; SA orgs lend a hand to flood relief efforts

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It's going to be a partly sunny and hot day with a high near 96 and a feels-like temperature of 100. Highs will remain in the upper 90s over weekend and heading into early next week.

Company responsible for child welfare found in contempt

A judge has found the company 2Ingage in contempt over its behavior in a recent case. The company is responsible for child welfare in 30 Texas counties.

Associate Child Welfare Court Judge Elizabeth Watkins wrote in her contempt order that 2Ingage transported a teenage foster child nearly 300 miles from home and had his psychotropic drugs changed.

She said the company did this without telling the child's lawyer, which violated her court order.

2Ingage has been found in contempt at least twice since 2023. It will have to pay $3,000 a week or comply with the judge's orders to put staff through new legal training.

Call for redistricting could impact South Texas seat

A special legislative session begins in Austin on Monday and will include mid-decade congressional redistricting. President Trump has said he would like to see five additional Republican seats in the U.S. House of Representative.

State law allows Texas to redraw congressional districts that are typically only changed after the U.S. Census every 10 years.

Jon Taylor, the chair of the Political Science and Geography Department at the University of Texas at San Antonio, said Texas’ 28th congressional district is one most likely to be flipped.

The seat is currently held by felony-indicted Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar. Cuellar kept his seat in 2024 despite his bribery indictment and Trump’s presidential victory in the district.

The power of flowing water

The deadly Fourth of July Guadalupe River flood is a reminder of the powerful force of water.

Using water flow rates on the river during the worst part of flooding, experts have estimated 11 million pounds per second of water came crashing down the waterway following heavy rainfall.

"If you think gallons, just like a gallon milk jug, a million of [them] every second flowing down the river ... is on par with what you see going across Niagara Falls at any given time," said Chris Combs, an associate dean of research with the University of Texas at San Antonio's department of mechanical engineering.

Combs also said the combination of the water's weight, speed, and buoyancy force makes it a deadly and destructive force.

SA organizations lend a hand to Kerr County

The San Antonio Food Bank has responded to flood victims in the Hill Country with food, hygiene products, and cleaning supplies.

Chief Philanthropic Officer of the Food Bank, Micheal Guerra, said that partnerships with Kerrville area non-profits are crucial to the Food Bank’s relief efforts.

Goodwill San Antonio is expanding flood relief support in Kerr County with a new Donation Distribution Center at 827 Junction Highway in Kerrville that will open to the public starting on Monday.

Goodwill said it has collected over three tons of in-kind donations and will offer access to donated items like clothing, shoes, and household goods.

I-35 crash leads to several fatalities, injuries

San Antonio police are investigating a major wreck that occurred just after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday on I-35 near Somerset Road.

Two people died at the scene — two others succumbed to their injuries and died. Eighteen people were transported to area hospitals. Ages range from young children to senior adults

Police Chief Williams McManus said the crash involved a stolen white Camaro speeding on I-35. The Camaro later crashed into a small transport bus carrying a trailer.

The suspects in the Camaro fled the scene. McManus said one was armed with an AK-style rifle.

Head of VIA talks mass transit

VIA Metropolitan Transit is about to start construction on one of two rapid mass commuter systems in San Antonio.

The VIA Green Line will have a North-to-South route while the Silver Line will travel from East to West through the city.

VIA President and CEO Jon Gary Herrera told TPR's The Source that construction is about to begin on the Green Line to be finished in 2028.

"Fundamentally we want to make this as attractive as possible to become a mobility option for everybody. For all of San Antonio," he said.

