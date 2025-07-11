SA Food Bank a key part of flood effort; Former Kerrville mayor heartbroken over floods; Airport gets $13M grant for new terminal

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: Expect a mostly sunny day with a high around 94. The heat index may reach 100. The weekend will be just as warm, with a chance a rain through Sunday night.

SA Food Bank plays vital role in flooding relief

A semi-trailer truck from the San Antonio Food Bank will be headed to Kerr County filled with essential goods in the wake of disastrous floods along the Guadalupe River.

Those items also include baby formula, peanut butter, and canned chili. Michael Guerra, the Bank's chief philanthropy officer for the San Antonio Food Bank, said those items will be essential in the coming weeks and months.

He explained that one of the food bank’s roles in the recovery process is acting as storage space and a transit method for donated items that aren’t high priorities and that can take up room from more important items.

People who want to help the food bank’s recovery efforts can find the food bank’s top donation needs on its website, volunteer their time to package foods going to the Hill Country, or give money to the food bank.

Former Kerrville mayor heartbroken over devastated community

Bill Blackburn served four years as the mayor of Kerrville before stepping down in 2022. He is heartbroken over the devastation the Guadalupe River flood left behind.

"I feel like there's a blanket of grief and sadness just over this community," he said. "When you think about the lives lost, the numbers missing, the structural damage, the natural beauty that is still hurt — it is almost too much."

Blackburn said that in his 40 years in the area, he'd never see the Guadalupe River spill over its banks as fast as it did last Friday.

He added that he considers Kerrville and Kerr County to be one community: "And it's a relatively small community — 26,000 in the city, the total of the county is 53,000. It's semi-rural. And you know so many people. And so, it just keeps hitting so personally."

President Donald Trump was expected to visit Kerrville on Friday to survey the damage and participate in a roundtable discussion with first responders and local officials.

News FEMA opens disaster recovery center in Kerrville The disaster recovery center will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at First Baptist Church, 625 Washington St. in Kerrville.

Texas House, Senate establish select committees for flood issues

The committees will focus on the Hill Country floods and disaster related measures during the state's special legislative session on July 21.

The Select Committees will have 30 days to create legislation that will upgrade flood warning systems and emergency communications and provide relief funding for areas impacted by the floods.

Andrew Kruczkiewicz, hydrometeorologist and senior researcher at Columbia University at the Climate School, said lawmakers should get answers to what took place.

"What were the discussions?" he asked. "How were different areas prioritized or deprioritized? These are questions that must be included in the post-event analysis."

Mayor Jones talks Army relocation in D.C.

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones traveled to Washington D.C. this week for high-level meetings with military officials regarding the possible relocation of Army North and South out of San Antonio.

A memo from Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth in April proposed moving Army North and South away from Joint Base San Antonio and combining them into one entity at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Jones met with military leaders, Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, and Congressman Henry Cuellar.

In a statement, Jones said she will continue to position San Antonio’s civil-defense ecosystem to attract additional missions and contribute to the defense industrial base.

Airport receives $13 million grant for new terminal project

The San Antonio International Airport has received a $13 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration for its new terminal.

The grant will be used to support the new terminal’s latest phase of construction: mass excavation, drilled piers, and design assist work for baggage handling systems and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems.

It comes from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The new terminal has a $1.2 billion price tag and is part of an even larger $2.5 billion expansion and capital improvement plan for the airport.

It’s the city’s largest ever infrastructure project. The new terminal is scheduled for completion in 2028.

Ken Paxton's wife files for divorce on 'biblical grounds'

Attorney General Ken Paxton’s wife has filed for divorce. Angela Paxton, a state senator who represents North Texas, made the announcement Thursday.

On the social media site X, Angela Paxton said she was filing for divorce on “biblical grounds.” She wrote, “in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage.”

Paxton, in his own X post, said the two “decided to start a new chapter in our lives” and said he was proud of the family they created.

Ken Paxton’s alleged infidelity was first revealed in connection to impeachment charges filed against him more than two years ago. He beat the charges and his wife stood by him at the time.

The couple’s marital trouble will undeniably impact Ken Paxton’s run for U.S. Senate. Incumbent John Cornyn has long criticized Paxton’s history of alleged corruption and ethical lapses. The Cornyn campaign declined to comment on the divorce news.

Today, after 38 years of marriage, I filed for divorce on biblical grounds.



I believe marriage is a sacred covenant and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation. But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to… — Senator Angela Paxton (@AngelaPaxtonTX) July 10, 2025

The Texas Newsroom's Lucio Vasquez, Lauren McGaughy, and Blaise Gainey contributed to this report.