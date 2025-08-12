Uvalde school district releases new records; Kerr County talks flood repairs, tax rate; Poll: Texans reject GOP redistricting

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: There's a 20% chance of showers later in the day. Otherwise it will be sunny with a high near 98 and heat index values as high as 105. Slight rain chances will continue thorough tomorrow.

New records released related to Uvalde school shooting

The Uvalde school district has released records in connection to the 2022 Robb Elementary school shooting, which killed 19 students and two teachers.

The documents include student records of the 18-year-old gunman, a former student at Robb, which show he was disciplined several times for inappropriate behavior and was often absent from school.

Also released were text messages and emails from the two school district officers indicted for multiple counts of child endangerment for their response to the shooting. The release did not include new audio or video of the district's response to the shooting.

The release came as part of a settlement agreement reached with several news organizations that sued state and local governments over access to records.

New poll shows Texans reject GOP redistricting push

A new public opinion poll shows the majority of Texas voters don’t support the Republican redistricting effort.

The survey conducted by “Z to A Research” found that 63% of Texas Democratic voters and 41% of Republican voters dislike the gerrymandering efforts.

Former Democratic Congressman Beto O’Rourke told TPR's The Source that it shows state Democrats are doing the right thing by pushing back against Republicans, who are seeking five additional GOP Congressional seats.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued O'Rourke and his political action committee Powered by People. Paxton alleges the group's fundraising efforts to support absent Democrats amounts to bribery. O'Rourke has countersued.

Gun YouTuber to again run in GOP primary

Republican Texas Congressman Tony Gonzales will face a familiar opponent in next year's primary: gun rights activist and social media figure Brandon Herrera is challenging the three-term congressman.

Only around 400 votes separated Gonzales and Herrera in the 2024 Republican primary run-off but it was enough for Gonzales to win the GOP nomination for District 23, which stretches from San Antonio to just East of El Paso.

Herrera, who is known as “The AK Guy” for his support for gun rights, said in a video released this week that he wants a rematch.

Herrera has attacked Gonzales as a Republican in Name Only (RINO) for being soft on border security and the second amendment.

Flood repairs, property tax rate discussed in Kerr County

Kerr County Commissioners met on Monday to discuss draining Lake Ingram and repairs to the nearby Cade Loop Bridge — both were wrecked during the Fourth of July Guadalupe River flooding.

Commissioners learned it will cost the county at least $1.4 million to repair the bridge. The county is paying 25% of the repair costs, while FEMA is paying for 75%.

Some residents near the 32-acre Lake Ingram want the county to press the state so a cleanup of the lake can begin.

Commissioners also oppose increasing the property tax rate from its current 42 cents per $100 valuation. Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly has proposed sticking with the same property tax rate and dipping into county reserves to pay for flood recovery.

SA housing market slows

The San Antonio housing market saw prices increase last month amid slower sales.

The San Antonio Board of Realtors (SABOR) reports the median home price rose 4% percent year-over-year to reach $330,000 in July. The average price also climbed to around $401,000 — a 7% increase from last year.

Home sales also slowed compared to the same time last year, with 2,915 homes sold in July. Officials with SABOR said this provides prospective homeowners with more choices and greater leverage in negotiations.

“Prices remain strong, but with increased inventory and longer days on market, buyers are taking the time to weigh their options,” said Ed Zapata, SABOR’s 2025 board chairperson.

Harmonica convention coming to SA

The leading harmonica organization in North America is hosting a convention in San Antonio.

Around 500 enthusiasts of all levels from around the world will perform, jam, and share their knowledge at this year's convention. It opens tonight with a Blues Blowoff and runs through Saturday at the Hilton Palacio del Rio on the River Walk.

Justin Vasquez, with the Society for the Preservation and Advancement of the Harmonica (SPAH), said the instrument transcends musical genres.

"You can take (the harmonica) with you and quickly put out an expression right out of your pocket," said Vasquez.

Click here to find out more about the 2025 SPAH Convention.