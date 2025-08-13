Budget talks underway in Bexar County; AG Paxton seeks to jail Beto O'Rourke; Texas Senate passes redistricting maps

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

AG Paxton seeks to have Beto O'Rourke arrested

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is asking a judge to jail former Congressman Beto ORourke for illegally fundraising on the Democratic lawmakers’ behalf.

Last week, Paxton sued O’Rourke and his political action committee seeking to stop the PAC from supporting the out-of-state Democrats blocking the GOP from the quorum it needs to pass redistricting.

In a filing on Monday, Paxton said O’Rourke violated a temporary injunction issued by a Tarrant County judge when he repeatedly solicited donations at a Fort Worth rally and on social media.

O’Rourke’s attorneys filed a response saying Paxton took his statements out of context and that the temporary injunction did not bar him completely from fundraising, just for non-political purposes.

Texas Senate passes redistricting maps

The Texas Senate met on Tuesday to pass a variety of bills.

The first bill to hit the Senate Floor was Senate Bill 4 — the legislation redrawing the state’s congressional districts to add five more Republican seats in Texas.

A request made by San Antonio Democratic Sen. Jose Menendez, a San Antonio Democratic, asked that flood-related bills be taken up first. That request was denied and the bill passed 19-2 with essentially no debate.

The bill now heads to the House — but will stall since the chamber still doesn’t have a quorum.

Budget talks underway in Bexar County

Bexar County commissioners have started the long county budget process.

Commissioners are working to keep the property tax rate the same as last year's nearly 30-cents per $100 valuation to fund next year's nearly $3 billion dollar spending plan.

Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai said surveys and town halls found residents want the county to spend money on transportation and flood control, affordable housing, and law enforcement. More than half of the budget is spent on enforcement, the jail, and the courts.

Due to federal cuts, the county will have to fund more of the basics—like access to health care and food.

Commissioners approve a burn ban

Bexar County Commissioners approved Tuesday a 90-day ban on outdoor burning with immediate effect.

The move comes as a big fire scorched part of South Bexar County last week and drought continues.

Wildfires are easily started in Bexar County during the month of August — usually the longest, driest month of the year, unless a tropical disturbance pushes in from the Gulf.

Violators of the burn ban can face a fine of up to $500.

Alamo Colleges District complies with state laws

The Alamo Colleges District unanimously voted on Tuesday to adopt a new campus free speech policy in line with a recent state law.

The policy requires students to protest on campus in designated free speech zones and limits participation to members of the college district community. The change complies with a state law written in the wake of pro-Palestinian protests on campuses.

Board members also approved a measure that combines the faculty senates of the five colleges into one senate, with a total of 25 to 35 members, each college with the same number of representation.

More Bexar County residents experiencing homelessness

A new survey indicates almost 50% of San Antonio’s unhoused population is experiencing homelessness for the first time.

The annual “Point-in-Time Count” shows around 3,600 homeless individuals in the city and comes at a time when many local organizations are losing both state and federal funding.

Experts say an executive order by President Trump cracking down on the homeless will only make matters even worse.

Officials with San Antonio's Haven for Hope said the organization aims to raise $10 million next year and will seek additional city, state, and federal funding as COVID-era funds sunset.

The Texas Newsroom's Blaise Gainey contributed to this report.