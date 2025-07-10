Rain leaves the San Antonio forecast; now comes Saharan dust

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Saharan dust has returned to the skies over San Antonio.

With no rain to rinse the air, the concentrations of dust are expected to increase. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality reports a moderately dense plume of dust on Thursday was expected to continue its inward push from the Gulf of Mexico and spread as far west as the Permian Basin and into North Central Texas.

State environmental officials said the air quality for San Antonio from Thursday until Sunday should remain in the lowest end of the "moderate" range and remain above the "unhealthy for sensitive individuals" range, a category where people with breathing problems would need to limit their time outdoors.

The city's air quality is also impacted this time of year by ozone pollution and higher humidities, which increase fine particulate matter in the air.

A slight chance of rain is possible on Saturday and Sunday for the San Antonio area as Gulf moisture pushes inland, but any shower activity is expected to remain isolated and widely scattered in nature.

Smoke from wildfires in New Mexico and Canada are not expected to affect the San Antonio area over the next few days but will impact the air quality of some portions of West and North Texas.