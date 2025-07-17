4 killed and 18 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-35

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

This story was updated at 8:50 p.m.

San Antonio police investigated a major wreck on the city's South Side on Thursday.

Police Chief Williams McManus said it happened just after 2:30 p.m. on I-35 near Somerset Road.

Screengrab / Google Maps

"We had a stolen white Camaro South on 35 speeding," he said in a press conference. "It wrecked into a small transport bus carrying a trailer."

Two people died at the scene, and two others succumbed to their injuries and died.

Eighteen people were transported to area hospitals.

McManus said the ages range from young children to senior adults, and the two people killed were seniors.

McManus added that four people in the Camaro fled the scene, and one was armed with an AK-style rifle.

The highway was closed. Transguide showed congestion on the southbound I-35 access road between New Laredo Highway and the Poteet Jourdanton Parkway.