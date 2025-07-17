© 2025 Texas Public Radio
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

4 killed and 18 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-35

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published July 17, 2025 at 5:27 PM CDT
A police unit
Matt Gush
/
iStockphoto
A police unit

This story was updated at 8:50 p.m.

San Antonio police investigated a major wreck on the city's South Side on Thursday.

Police Chief Williams McManus said it happened just after 2:30 p.m. on I-35 near Somerset Road.

Screengrab
/
Google Maps

"We had a stolen white Camaro South on 35 speeding," he said in a press conference. "It wrecked into a small transport bus carrying a trailer."

Two people died at the scene, and two others succumbed to their injuries and died.

Eighteen people were transported to area hospitals.

McManus said the ages range from young children to senior adults, and the two people killed were seniors.

McManus added that four people in the Camaro fled the scene, and one was armed with an AK-style rifle.

The highway was closed. Transguide showed congestion on the southbound I-35 access road between New Laredo Highway and the Poteet Jourdanton Parkway.

